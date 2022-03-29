Seeds aside, the powerhouse Final Four participants will arrive in Minneapolis as four of the five most efficient teams in women’s college basketball this season, per the analytics site Her Hoop Stats. South Carolina is 44.5 net points per 100 possessions better than an average team, according to the site — the highest net rating in the nation — followed by Stanford (39.7, third), Connecticut (37.7, fourth) and Louisville (35.6, fifth). (N.C. State, which had the misfortune of meeting Connecticut in Bridgeport, Conn., ranks second.)

And so four of the most talented teams in the country will be facing off for a national championship. Here’s a deeper look at what makes them so special.

No. 1 South Carolina (Greensboro Region)

South Carolina, the tournament’s overall top seed, is heading to its fourth Final Four after overwhelming Creighton, 80-50, on Sunday. The Gamecocks have impressive size — the average height on their roster is 6-foot-1 — and they use that to their advantage. South Carolina ranks in the top five in the country in offensive rebound rate (46 percent) and scores better than 1.1 points per possession on offensive put-backs.

Plus, national player of the year candidate Aliyah Boston and her teammates shoot better than 51 percent in the post and around the rim, which helps create space for guards Zia Cooke and Destanni Henderson on the perimeter. See how Boston’s presence in the post led to a wide-open look for Cooke in South Carolina’s second-round game.

On the other side of the court, South Carolina grabs 76 percent of defensive rebounds and holds opponents to just 38.3 percent shooting around the rim. Only Stanford was better at defending the rim this season (38 percent).

No. 1 Louisville (Wichita Region)

Hailey Van Lith is the Cardinals’ most potent offensive weapon. Her no-dribble jump shot is one of the best in the nation and she knows how to maximize her team’s chances in transition, whether as the ballhandler or finding an open lane to the basket.

Defensively, all eyes should be on 6-foot-3 sophomore Olivia Cochran. It is her job to keep opponents from grabbing second-chance opportunities off the offensive glass. So far, she and her teammates have been up to the challenge — opponents are scoring just 43 percent of the time off put-backs, putting Louisville’s defense in the 97th percentile of the country, per Synergy Sports — and that must continue if the Cardinals are to upset South Carolina for a spot in the national title game.

No. 1 Stanford (Spokane Region)

The reigning national champion secured its 14th Final Four appearance thanks to a deep squad with almost too many key contributors to list. Haley Jones, Lexie Hull, Cameron Brink, Hannah Jump and Francesca Belibi are all among this season’s most efficient scorers on any team, each excelling in different areas.

Jones is a force around the rim, shooting 56.5 percent near the basket, and runs the show on the pick-and-roll. Hull is an excellent spot-up shooter, with a fine 62 percent effective field goal rate.

Brink patrols the post (with a 50 percent field goal rate, while drawing a foul on one out of every six shot attempts), and converts 65 percent of put-backs off offensive rebounds for points. Jump will hurt you behind the arc off screens. Belibi can also be found down low and cutting to the basket, where she converts almost 73 percent of the time.

That’s an array of offensive threats that few teams can match. Only six schools had more players finish in the top 15 percent of the nation in scoring efficiency and of those, only Connecticut remains in the tournament.

No. 2 Connecticut (Bridgeport Region)

No conversation about the Huskies can start without discussing reigning national player of the year Paige Bueckers. The sophomore averages 13.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game, yet those box score stats don’t come close to illustrating how much she brings to the table. According to Her Hoop Stats, Bueckers has one of the highest player efficiency ratings in women’s college basketball (32.1) and she has earned one of the highest win shares per 40 minutes of playing time this season.

