The message said the Tigers had been chosen to participate in Geico Nationals, widely regarded as the nation’s most prestigious high school basketball tournament. Not only did the invitation to the Fort Myers, Fla., event mean New Hope would have a shot at a national title, it meant Fauntleroy’s senior season was still alive.

“We went through a lot this season. It’s been a long year. It would mean a lot to end it [with a championship],” Fauntleroy said.

New Hope, a Landover, Md., private school, is one of four local teams set to take part in national postseason tournaments this year. It will be joined in the Geico bracket by Bishop McNamara, while the boys’ and girls’ teams from Sidwell Friends will participate in the inaugural State Champions Invitational, an event in Tampa put on by the same organizers.

The Geico Nationals will take place first, with games starting Thursday and a champion crowned over the weekend. New Hope won this event in 2019, the program’s second year in existence. Coach Sam Caldwell’s team defeated Washington Catholic Athletic Conference power St. John’s in the championship.

The Tigers could face another WCAC challenge this year, as they have a first-round bye and await the winner of McNamara and IMG Academy (Fla.) in the semifinals. Coach Frank Oliver’s Mustangs received an invite after going undefeated regular season in the WCAC. They fell to St. John’s in last month’s WCAC championship game, but their résumé was enough to earn them a spot in the five-team field.

The Mustangs (20-5) face IMG Academy on Thursday at 10 a.m. The winner plays New Hope (26-2) on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. That semifinal game will be broadcast on ESPNU.

The newly formed State Champions Invitational will begin next week. The Sidwell Friends girls’ team, widely ranked as the best in the country, is the top seed in the four-team bracket, while the Sidwell boys are the No. 4 seed.

Quakers girls’ coach Tamika Dudley said she heard from Paragon Marketing group, the longtime organizers of the Geico Nationals, late in the regular season about the possibility of a new tournament meant to highlight more traditional high school basketball. Whereas the Geico Nationals often feature independent programs, this new event is for schools that have won a state championship and follow National Federation of State High School Association rules.

The Geico Nationals will now only be open to independent schools or schools that choose not to compete for state championships.

“It’s just giving more opportunities for girls to participate in postseason play,” Dudley said.

But national postseason tournaments, because of their late-winter or early-spring timing, often require participating schools to navigate through red tape. Extending a high school sports season is complicated, especially when most athletes have spring sport or AAU basketball commitments.

With that in mind, Dudley is aiming to keep the practice schedule light. Her team will reassemble Monday and train for just three days before leaving for Florida.

“At this point, if they don’t know it they don’t know it,” the coach said with a laugh. “We’ve been doing this for a long time.”

The Quakers (28-0) will face Nevada’s Centennial High on April 8 at 4 p.m. The game can be seen on ESPNU.

On the boys side, Sidwell Coach Eric Singletary brought his team back together for practices this week. It has been nearly a month since the Quakers ended their season with the most dramatic of state championship wins. That last-second, come-from-behind victory earned them a spot in this event.

Most of Singletary’s athletes participate in a spring sport, so he was grateful there was a few weeks between that DCSAA final and the start of this new event.

Sidwell (28-1) will face Florida’s Calvary Christian on April 7 at 4 p.m. That game can also be seen on ESPNU.