This is insane! Mo Salah taking a penalty for Egypt with the World Cup on the line and there are 3,000 laser pointers in his eyes.— Stu Holden (@stuholden) March 29, 2022
Take a guess at what happens next…. pic.twitter.com/8PvpKUBksR
For Egypt, there were also other issues at play. The Egyptian Football Association lodged an official complaint, saying its team had been “terrorized” by fans and that the team bus had been attacked.
In a statement on Instagram, EFA shared an image of the shattered windshield of the bus, adding that Salah had been a particular target of abuse.
“The Egyptian team was subjected to racism after offensive banners appeared in the stadium stands against the players, specifically against Mohamed Salah, the team leader,” the statement said, via CNN.
“The crowds also terrorized the players by throwing glass and rocks at them during the warm-up process. Additionally, the Egyptian mission’s buses were attacked, causing their windows to break, injuring and wounding some, which was documented with photos and videos that were taken and risen with the complaint.”
FIFA, soccer’s governing body, told CNN that “the relevant information included in the match reports will be evaluated by the competent disciplinary bodies before deciding on the next steps to be taken.”
Augustin Senghor, president of the Senegalese Federation and vice president of the Confederation of African Football, said he would await FIFA’s response
“From the stands, I didn’t pay attention to the projectiles thrown,” Senghor said (via the BBC). “About the lasers, if it happened, this is a first in Senegal. But we know that in Cairo there were a lot of these and [they are used] often in specific countries. Senegal isn’t used to that.”