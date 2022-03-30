What you need to read on international soccer

The U.S. men’s national soccer team earned a 0-0 draw against Mexico on Thursday that bolstered its hopes of qualifying for the World Cup in Qatar this November.

Brenden Aaronson becomes the latest USMNT player to be struck by injury, bringing the total to five who will be missing for the final round of qualifying.

USMNT defender Sergiño Dest, a first-squad player for global power Barcelona, leaves Europa League match early and will miss the final round of World Cup qualifying.

Some of the biggest stars of the U.S. women’s national team publicly criticized the U.S. Soccer Federation in the wake of allegations of abuse against male NWSL coaches.

