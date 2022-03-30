The Las Vegas Grand Prix will be contested over 50 laps on and around the Las Vegas Strip. It will take place on a Saturday night in November — reportedly Thanksgiving weekend, according to Front Office Sports. The addition comes as Formula One and its parent company, Liberty Media, continue to prioritize the sport’s growth in the United States, which has been fueled in part by the popularity of the Netflix series “Formula 1: Drive to Survive.”

The history of stateside Formula One races dates from the mid-20th century, when the Indianapolis 500 was included on its world championship circuit in the 1950s. Indianapolis Motor Speedway, one of 11 venues to host Formula One contests in the United States, later staged races as recently as 2007.

Las Vegas, which previously hosted two Formula One races in the parking lot of Caesars Palace Hotel and Casino, occupies a place in Formula One history. The latter event, held in 1982, joined others in Detroit and Long Beach, Calif., and made the United States the first country to host three Formula One races in one season. Italy, the only other to do so, hosted three races in 2020.

“Formula One is still at the level where the biggest growth [in the United States] can really come, and so potential is huge in our opinion,” Domenicali told The Washington Post in October. “We just launched a new event in Miami, and the signals we are receiving from the market are huge.”

News of the Las Vegas Grand Prix comes a month after the organization extended its contract through 2026 with Circuit of the Americas, the venue that hosts the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin.

Domenicali and other Formula One officials also have spoken about an expansion into Africa, the only inhabited continent that doesn’t have a Formula One race. It last hosted an event in South Africa in 1993.

Formula One started its 23-race season — its longest yet — just over a week ago.

