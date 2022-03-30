“I think the worst thing you can do is have a mistake and try to keep living with it going forward,” Irsay said of the decision to move forward without Wentz at the NFL owners’ meetings in Palm Beach, Fla. (via the Indianapolis Star). “For us, it was something we had to move away from as a franchise. It was very obvious.”

Wentz, who was welcomed in Indy last February when the Colts traded a first- and third-round pick to the Eagles for him, found his footing after an 0-3 start. He threw 23 of his 27 touchdowns, during a 9-3 run that preceded the Colts losing their last two games and finishing 9-8.

“For us, the fit just wasn’t right. I don’t know why. A lot of times you don’t know why, but you know it isn’t, and it was important for us to move in a different direction.”

Behind the scenes, the chemistry just wasn’t there, according to Irsay.

“In having conversations with trusted veterans on the team, when you speak to them in confidence, oftentimes they share really, what’s happening,” Irsay said. “What I found out was very concerning.

“You search for the right chemistry with any team. In football, it’s as important as any sport that there is. If that chemistry is off, if it isn’t there, it can be extremely detrimental and lower performance to a degree that is stunning and shocking.”

It was particularly galling to Irsay when unvaccinated players tested positive for the coronavirus, something that happened to Wentz before the Colts’ Week 17 game against the Raiders. Because NFL protocols had been changed by that point, he played in the game but missed practice all week.

In the regular season finale, the Colts were 9-7 and still in the running for a playoff spot when they faced the woeful Jacksonville Jaguars. Their 26-11 loss was the last straw for Irsay and Wentz’s stats — 3,563 yards passing, with only seven interceptions — couldn’t save him.

“No disrespect to Jacksonville, but I mean, they’re the worst team in the league. You play well and hard for the first quarter or so, and they’re looking to go to their locker room and clean it out. I’ve never seen anything like that in my life,” Irsay said. “You say, ‘My God, there’s something wrong here.’ It needs to be corrected. I think that we feel like we did.”

Reich spread the blame around for the Colts’ collapse and wasn’t giving up on Wentz, saying, “I know he’s going to succeed.”