“We had to tell these guys, ‘Do you know who that guy is?’” said Randy Knorr, a longtime Nationals coach and minor league manager — and a teammate of Hernandez’s long ago.

Who that guy is: Living, breathing, Washington Nationals history. This franchise may have won a World Series, but it’s still just a baby by baseball standards. The 2022 season that begins next week will be just the 18th in Washington. The New York Yankees have 27 World Series titles. A child born during the Nats’ first season hasn’t even graduated from high school.

But Hernandez’s appearance at spring training here — where he is serving as an instructor to minor leaguers — is a reminder that with each passing year, there are former players in position to grow wistful about their playing days in Washington. When the Montreal Expos moved to the nation’s capital, it was Hernandez who threw the first major league pitch for a D.C. team in 34 years. When those Nationals came off a season-opening nine-game road trip, it was Hernandez who threw the first pitch in front of 45,596 baseball-starved fans at old RFK Stadium.

“I remember the Opening Day like yesterday,” Hernandez said. “So nice. And I get stopped like three times. I remember driving my Ferrari to the stadium. They stop and put the [police] dog inside the car.”

President George W. Bush threw out the ceremonial first pitch that night, so the extra security was warranted. But after the pomp and circumstance, Hernandez plied his trade. He pitched into the ninth, and the Nats beat the Arizona Diamondbacks. He became an all-star that summer, over which he casually threw 246⅓ innings, a number not touched by any Nats pitcher since. Not Jordan Zimmermann. Not Max Scherzer. Not Stephen Strasburg.

“That was the best year for me in baseball,’ he said.

Really? At 22, this guy was a World Series MVP for the Florida Marlins. In 2002, he reached the World Series again with the San Francisco Giants. But 2005 in Washington — that was different.

“That year is crazy,” Hernandez said. “The whole stadium is packed. The stadium is different. It’s old. It’s all around you. You don’t see a stadium now like that.

“Just a lot of memories there. And we do good in the first half.”

I have typed versions of the following sentence more times than I can count, and it’s still stunning. The 2005 Washington Nationals were 50-31 over the first half of the season, on a 100-win pace. They came home at 31-50, the most bizarre route to a .500 finish that was good for last in the National League East. For a town that went 33 summers without baseball, it was quite a return.

“That was amazing,” Hernandez said.

The list of biggest heroes in Nationals history will forever include Howie Kendrick and Anthony Rendon, who homered in the seventh inning of Game 7 of the 2019 World Series to propel a comeback against the Houston Astros. It will forever include Strasburg, Scherzer and Patrick Corbin, the three starting pitchers who somehow covered 89⅔ of the Nats’ 151 innings over that wild October ride.

But it has to also include the players who came before them. Ryan Zimmerman’s retirement over the winter was a step in this process. He’s the only National who straddles all the eras: first season back at RFK, 100-loss slogs, breakthrough to the playoffs, heartache over and over again, and then the title. Retiring Zimmerman’s No. 11, which the Nats will do in June, will further root those former players as pieces of the franchise’s history.

“I thought they would retire mine,” Hernandez said, and smiled. It was unclear whether he was joking.

Midway through the 2006 season, the Nationals traded Hernandez to Arizona for a pair of pitching prospects — Garrett Mock and Matt Chico. It’s exactly the kind of move these Nationals might make this summer, because restocking the farm system was an organizational goal then, just as it was now. Those trades are part of baseball business. They are almost always jarring to the individuals.

“It’s difficult,” Hernandez told me by phone the day of the trade. “I think I was going to stay here. … I’m [ticked] off because it’s something I did not expect.”

He liked living in Washington, where he and his teammates went to Wizards games, where they took in Mike Tyson’s last fight at what was then MCI Center. He returned as a free agent for 2010 and ’11, and now is back again, helping out however he can. He is 47 and looks trimmer than his playing days. But he is not spending time telling tales about his glory days, about how he’d float a curveball up there at 60-something mph, and then sneak an 85-mph fastball past a hitter. He’ll leave that to others.

“He threw everything that he could possibly throw at you,” said Nationals Manager Dave Martinez, who faced Hernandez 19 times, getting six hits and walking twice. “But the thing about him is, and what we’re trying to teach our guys, is he threw strikes. He attacked you with strikes. He hit his corners and everything. And he worked up and down [in the strike zone], which we’re trying to do.”

There is nothing Hernandez does not know about gripping and spinning a baseball. But that’s not his primary function as a teacher.

“You throw 98, 99, 97,” Hernandez said. “They’ve got the stuff. But the stuff has got to come with this,” and he pointed to his head. “If you don’t have this, you have no chance. It’s 85 percent here.” His finger tapped his head again.

There’s a lot of baseball wisdom in that brain. He is sharing it with the young Nationals. He runs a youth baseball academy in Miami as well. He doesn’t miss the game, because he is around the game.

“I [am] not teaching the way I pitch, because I pitched my way,” Hernandez said. “I don’t like to teach that. Everybody got their own way to pitch. Different mechanics. There’s only one Mike Trout. There’s only one Juan Soto. A lot of people want to be like them, but you got to be yourself.”