Kang’s purchase of the team from former majority owner Steve Baldwin marks the close of an extraordinary period of upheaval for the Spirit, which won the NWSL title last year. After former coach Richie Burke was fired in the wake of allegations of verbal and emotional abuse, Spirit players and fan groups rallied around Kang, then a minority owner, and called for Baldwin to sell the team to her.

Story continues below advertisement

Baldwin presided over a revitalization of sorts for the Spirit, securing a new playing field and bringing in an influx of young talent. But current and former employees of the Spirit told The Post that the team operated as an “old boys’ club,” and a flood of top female employees left the team midseason.

Advertisement

Baldwin agreed to sell the Spirit last year but fought Kang’s offer for months. He instead attempted to sell the team to Todd Boehly, a Los Angeles billionaire who is a part-owner of MLB’s Dodgers and the WNBA’s Sparks, for $10 million less than Kang offered. But the sale fell through after Kang convinced many of the Spirit’s investors to become shareholders and sell her their stakes.

Some NWSL owners and executives backed Boehly’s bid over Kang’s, people with knowledge of the sale said. On Wednesday, Marla Messing, the NWSL’s interim CEO, said in a news release that the league was “thrilled that the sale of the Washington Spirit to Michele Kang has closed.”

Story continues below advertisement

In the release, Kang promised to invest in a permanent training facility for the team, which was, for a time, forced to train at a high school field in the midst of its championship push. The Spirit also lacks a corporate sponsor for its jersey.