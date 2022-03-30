Allen, whom the Saints elevated from defensive coordinator last month after Payton stepped down in January, and General Manager Mickey Loomis indicated they view Jameis Winston as their starting quarterback. Brought back to New Orleans last week in free agency, Winston beat out Hill in training camp last year for the starting job but played just seven games before suffering a season-ending knee injury.

“I think Jameis gives us some stability at the position,” Allen told reporters Tuesday at the NFL’s annual league meetings in Palm Beach, Fla. “I thought there was a lot of things that we saw Jameis do in those first seven weeks that gave us a lot of optimism about what we can be as a team with him, so we’re excited about that moving forward.”

“I think the role for Taysom,” Allen added, “is going to be a lot more of the [pass-catching] F tight end, move tight end. I think that’s the direction that we need to move with him, because I think he can be one of the better players in the league in that role.”

A quarterback at BYU who gained notice for his athleticism, Hill bolstered his reputation with the Saints as a jack-of-all-trades by excelling on special teams and getting in the end zone as a ballcarrier. When Payton still coached the team, Hill was mixed in at quarterback for some change-of-pace plays while Drew Brees was starring in that role.

An injury to Brees in 2020, his final season, and Winston’s injury last year enabled Hill to make nine starts. He went 7-2, completing 65.1 percent of his passes for 1,906 yards, eight touchdowns, seven interceptions and an 86.5 passer rating in those games. But his performance dropped last year. All the while, he continued to frequently run with the ball, and over the past two seasons — including a number of games when he didn’t start at quarterback — he racked up 831 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground.

The 31-year-old also has caught 34 passes over the past four seasons for 388 yards and seven touchdowns, and Allen reiterated Tuesday that he wants to take advantage of Hill’s playmaking abilities.

“If Jameis is out there playing quarterback,” the coach said, “I don’t like Taysom standing next to me on the sideline.”

Assuming Winston is healthy and maintains the promising level of play he showed last season, Saints fans can expect to see Dalton on the sideline. An 11-year veteran who has made 148 starts in the NFL, Dalton spent last year with the Chicago Bears after a season with the Dallas Cowboys.

“He’s an experienced quarterback who’s started a lot of games in our league,” Loomis said of Dalton, 34, who spent his first nine seasons and made three Pro Bowls with the Cincinnati Bengals. “I think he’ll be a help to Jameis, and in the event he has to play, we can win games with him.”

The Saints also have Ian Book, a fourth-round pick last year out of Notre Dame who struggled in a start he made when Hill and then-backup Trevor Siemian were on the NFL’s covid-19 reserve list. Book could be in a training camp battle with Blake Bortles, whom the Saints signed in January to a reserve/future contract, for the No. 3 spot on the depth chart.

New Orleans was thought to be in the running to land Deshaun Watson until he decided to waive his no-trade clause for the Cleveland Browns, who put together a blockbuster package to acquire him from the Houston Texans.