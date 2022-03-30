“I’m just trying to make sure I set a good example because if I mess up or get in my own head, they’ll think it’s okay,” Miller said.

La Plata fell to 3-2, 2-1 in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference.

Miller cruised into the third, then worked out of a bases-loaded jam with a strikeout.

“It was huge,” Chopticon Coach Ray Sapp said. “That’s the turning point. They score a couple runs there then the game gets a whole lot tighter and we’re behind.”

The Braves (4-0, 3-0 SMAC) took that momentum and cranked out four runs in the bottom of the third. The rally started with a drive to the gap from Dillon Adkins — one of six freshmen on the varsity roster. Evan Leszczynski brought him in a few batters later and Chopticon began piling on.

Miller didn’t allow a runner past second the rest of the way, dominating a team that entered averaging 9.5 runs.

Miller helped his own cause in the fifth with two on and two out, fielding a hard-hit comebacker to end the inning.

The Braves added a fifth run when Adkins’s single scored Trey Fowler, who got on with a two-out double in the fifth.

“The fifth run was just as important, if not more so,” Sapp said.

Miller struck out Chase Ackerman on three pitches to start the seventh before ceding control to Fowler for the finish.