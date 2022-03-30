This was the second time this camp Strasburg tried a full windup during a bullpen session. Jim Hickey, the Washington Nationals’ pitching coach, said Strasburg is trying to regain rhythm and is considering the windup for his next live appearance. Manager Dave Martinez added Strasburg wants to see if he can get “more out of his lower half.” With Strasburg ramping up at least a few weeks behind his teammates — a product of ending the past two seasons with major surgery — the immediate plans for him are fluid.

“There’s a flow to the windup, and he has liked how it’s felt,” Hickey said Wednesday. “But it’s only two bullpens so far. You may see him trying it when he’s facing live hitters again. But right now he’s just testing it out.”

Hickey offered insight while rushing from the bullpen to Field 2 in West Palm Beach, where a bunch of relievers faced hitters. Such is life for a pitching coach in this sprint of a spring training. On Wednesday, he monitored Strasburg, chatting with the pitcher and General Manager Mike Rizzo post-bullpen session, rushed inside and kept glancing at his clipboard. He has a lot to track.

If nothing else, Hickey seemed encouraged by Strasburg’s experimentation and how the veteran looked while throwing to catcher Taylor Gushue. Strasburg, 33, has pitched only 26⅔ innings over the past two seasons. Getting him healthy is one of the club’s priorities this spring and summer. Back in 2017, when he first started pitching from the stretch full-time, the decision was twofold: Strasburg wanted to repeat his mechanics more consistently and felt it could help keep him off the injured list.

Results on the latter have been mixed. The process is unnatural and has given Strasburg issues throughout a 12-year career. Yet when he last felt 100 percent — and, yes, was working exclusively from the stretch, no windup in sight — he was named World Series MVP and eventually signed a seven-year, $245 million deal. It’s just that, in the more than two years since, he has undergone surgery for carpal tunnel neuritis in his right hand, then for thoracic outlet syndrome last summer.

Whether he’ll pitch from the windup with the bases empty remains to be seen. It is on the table. As Hickey explained, it could lead Strasburg to the rhythm lost in this turbulent stretch of injuries and recovery, stops and starts. It could also, in theory, stabilize or add a tick of velocity for an oft-injured pitcher in his 30s. Why not try?

“Right now it’s about feeling his mechanics a little more,” Hickey said. “Then we’ll see whether it’s something moving forward.”

How did the Nats do in an exhibition with St. Louis? Not too hot in a 29-8 loss. The Cardinals jumped on starter Aníbal Sánchez right away, scoring eight runs (seven of them charged to Sánchez) before the third. Sánchez loaded the bases with no outs in the first and second. In the second, with his pitch count up to 40, he was pulled for reliever Austin Voth and reinserted in the next frame for more work. Voth recorded one out and was on the wrong end of Paul DeJong’s three-run homer.

Sánchez, 38 and expected to make the rotation, finished at 89 pitches and four innings. Ten earned runs, 12 hits and three walks were on his line, raising more concerns about whether he can be effective after not pitching in 2021. Top prospect Cade Cavalli then appeared in relief, which began with Yadier Molina beating him on an 0-2, two-run homer to left. From there, Cavalli logged a clean seventh and had the eighth spiral on him.

A mix of poor defense, soft hits and hard contact spiked his pitch count. Eight batters reached before he logged an out. Once he did, he lost a high fastball and hit the Cardinals’ Juan Yepez in the cheek, ending Cavalli’s afternoon. The righty finished at 59 pitches in 2⅓ innings. He was charged with 11 runs (10 earned). The Cardinals scored 15 runs in the eighth, tagging Cavalli and lefty reliever Francisco Pérez. Jordy Barley, a 22-year-old shortstop, aided the mess with a pair of errors.

“It’s baseball. It happens sometimes, and they hit me around,” Cavalli said. “I was in the zone for most of the time, and obviously I got a little fastball-heavy. Just kind of like, ‘Hey, hit it at someone or something at some point.’ But you can’t give in like that, and I learned from it.”

Why has Juan Soto not played in back-to-back games? The reasons aren’t health-related, according to Martinez, who said Wednesday that Soto just wants to work on his timing in the batting cage, getting a bunch of swings instead of only four at-bats. That’s expected for some players in an abbreviated camp. First baseman Josh Bell, for example, is expected to play in a minor league game Thursday, logging around eight plate appearances, instead of traveling to face the New York Mets in Port St. Lucie. Bell rocked a three-run homer off lefty reliever T.J. McFarland on Wednesday.

Does a 1-10 spring record concern Martinez? "Is that a big deal to you?” he shot back to a reporter Wednesday morning, when the Nationals were still 1-9. “No. My big concern is making sure that everybody’s ready. That’s the goal in spring training. Look, a lot of things happen, right? Guys are only going three innings. You’re going to see guys pitching that are doing well.