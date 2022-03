The changes at Georgetown continue as the men’s basketball program announced Wednesday three players have elected to enter the transfer portal. Center Timothy Ighoefe, guard Tyler Beard and forward Jalin Billingsley will all continue their basketball careers elsewhere.

Ighoefe played three seasons at Georgetown and was supposed to form a twin towers tandem with Qudus Wahab his first two years. Ighoefe struggled his first two seasons and Wahab transferred before the 2021-22 season. There was an opportunity this season with Wahab gone, but things didn’t get better and the 7-footer leaves with career averages of 2.6 points and 4.1 rebounds per game.