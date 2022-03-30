For a team that gave up a 23-point lead to the Houston Rockets last week, that counts for quite a bit.

“That’s who we have to be,” Unseld said. “Unselfish to a fault.”

Story continues below advertisement

Kristaps Porzingis led a robust offensive effort with a season-high 35 points (on 11-for-18 shooting) to go with eight rebounds and three assists. He and Kentavious Cadlwell-Pope, who had 25 points, led six scorers in double figures. In addition, point guard in Tomas Satoransky had one of his best nights of the season, collecting 13 assists and 10 rebounds in 27 minutes despite shooting 0-for-2 from the floor — one of three players in NBA history to notch a double-double without scoring.

Advertisement

The others were Oklahoma City’s Josh Giddey, who did so on Dec. 26, and Norm Van Lier, who did so in the 1970-71season.

“He’s about winning. Whatever it is in the moment — if he needs to make a bucket he will … but to be able to make plays, it just shows an unselfish nature, and he’s not the only one,” Unseld said.

Story continues below advertisement

Satoransky helped the Wizards log 35 assists to 11 turnovers, part of a comprehensive effort in which Unseld praised Anthony Gill, Raul Neto and others down the rotation for small contributions that added up to a feel-good win.

Most important was that the Wizards didn’t let up after gaining a significant lead early in the third quarter with a dunk from Rui Hachimura and three-pointers from Caldwell-Pope and Porzingis. The Magic never led in the second half.

“There’s a little bit more urgency in everything we’re doing,” Unseld said of the team’s three wins in the past four games.

Advertisement

With the win, Washington (33-43) delayed one grim technicality — if it had lost and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Oklahoma City Thunder, it would have been statistically eliminated from the playoffs.

Story continues below advertisement

Instead, the Wizards shot 51.1 percent from the floor and had 13 three-pointers — including five from Caldwell-Pope — to delay the inevitable while having a little bit of fun, to boot. Hachimura had 17 points and Daniel Gafford added 17 points off the bench.

Franz Wagner led Orlando with 28 points.

Here’s what else you need to know from Wednesday’s win:

Satoransky stuffing stats

Satoransky took just two shots but was far from a wallflower. The Czech veteran — who returned to the Wizards this year after taking the San Antonio Spurs bought out his contract in late February — posted season highs with 13 assists and 10 rebounds. The Wizards may have brought in Satoransky as a stopgap point guard for the end of the season, but he’s made significant impact since Unseld inserted him into the starting lineup in Detroit last week.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“I don’t know if it’s good or bad,” Satoransky said. “I don’t know, I just let the game come to me, trying to be aggressive. But every time I be aggressive or drive to the basket it opens up space for my teammates … I think my biggest advantage is whenever I get the ball, I’m trying to push the tempo.”

Bryant on the bench

Third-string center Thomas Bryant did not play for the third night in a row and the 11th game in the past 14. Bryant, whose primary draw is that he is a center who can stretch the floor with his three-point shooting, has fallen out of the rotation as Porzingis, a big with a similar skill set, is working his way back to full strength.

Story continues below advertisement

Another factor working against Bryant is that Unseld has said he finds it difficult to mix in three centers particularly with Deni Avdija and Hachimura working into rhythm at the power forward position.

“There’s kind of a crunch,” Unseld said, while adding that he still sees a situation in which Bryant could find minutes.

Kuzma update