Ovechkin has shouldered a significant workload this season, averaging 21:04 per game. The last time Ovechkin averaged more than 21 minutes was during the 2010-11 season.

“These guys have played big minutes,” winger T.J. Oshie said. “The more time off the ice we can give them and let their bodies rest and heal up [the better] because those same big minutes they have been playing for us all year, they are going to probably play a little bit more in playoffs. I think the more rest for our team the better.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Ovechkin’s increased ice time has often been scrutinized this year, with Washington heavily relying on its veterans instead of trying to balance out the ice time with some of its younger players.

Ovechkin, who has recorded 42 goals and 36 assists, has taken multiple maintenance days this season. He has not missed a game this year because of injury but has missed two for coronavirus-related reasons.

The only other player who was absent at Thursday’s practice was Carl Hagelin, who is still out after undergoing eye surgery in early March.

Johan Larsson, one of the Capitals’ two trade deadline acquisitions, was in a full-contact jersey and practicing on the fourth line with Nic Dowd and Garnet Hathaway. Larsson, who is on injured reserve, is coming off sports hernia surgery and has yet to make his Capitals debut. Laviolette suggested Larsson could play against the Wild.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“He is a laid-back guy, pretty quiet, but he fits right in,” center Nicklas Backstrom said.

Trevor van Riemsdyk, also on injured reserve after suffering an upper-body injury in mid-March, was still in a noncontact jersey.

The Capitals are still trying to find their ideal lineup heading into the postseason, so player health becomes even more crucial. Oshie said he hopes to see some consistency over the next couple of weeks, but finding the right lineup is about finding the right chemistry, not just what might look good on paper.

A key question will be where — and whether — Connor McMichael slots in. McMichael has heated up in recent weeks, with Laviolette praising him for his “excellent” play. Laviolette has liked his speed down the middle of the ice and said he only has improved as the season has continued.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

But it is still unclear whether there is room for McMichael in the lineup when the team is healthy and strategic matchups come into play. McMichael is still an undersized center who lacks postseason experience. Against heavier, physical teams in the postseason, he might not be the best option. On the flip side, his speed and versatility could help jump-start Washington’s offense.

“He is more comfortable out there, that is for sure,” Backstrom said of McMichael. “It looked like he took more responsibility when he played center there, too. He is growing. He is still so young, and he is good out there. He has a good hockey IQ, good hands, good speed.”

The Capitals have a tough stretch ahead. Washington will play a handful of heavyweight opponents, including Minnesota, Tampa Bay, Boston and Pittsburgh all in a row.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The Capitals, who sit comfortably in the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, are in line to play a division winner — at this point, probably Florida or Carolina — in the first round of the playoffs.