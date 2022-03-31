“It’s tough, I think you’ve got to try to eliminate the noise there. There’s a lot of noise,” Alex Smith said on “The Rich Eisen Show” when asked what advice he’d give Wentz. “There’s a lot of distractions — that entire organization, everything surrounding it — and, obviously, deservedly. It’s been flawed the last 20 years. There’s a lot of stuff going on there, a lot of distractions, and it makes it difficult to kind of focus in on the football.”

Smith was with Washington from 2018-2020, missing all of the 2019 season as he recovered from a devastating leg injury. After using Ryan Fitzpatrick, Taylor Heinecke, Garrett Gilbert and Kyle Allen at quarterback last season, the Commanders opted to trade for Wentz, who had a disappointing single season in Indianapolis.

During this week’s NFL owners meetings, Colts owner Jim Irsay offered blunt words to describe Wentz’s failure to mesh with the team and Frank Reich, his former mentor in Philadelphia, as the team missed out on the playoffs.

“The worst thing you can do is have a mistake and try to keep living with it going forward,” Irsay said. “For us, it was something we had to move away from as a franchise. It was very obvious.”

To Smith, that means Wentz is at a “make-or-break” point in his career for a team that has unsuccessfully sought it’s long-term, franchise quarterback over the years.

“He’s getting one more chance to kind of be the guy. This is a team that has been almost desperate to try and get a franchise quarterback these last few years and can he be that?” Smith said. “He’s got to lock in. Like I said, he can’t get distracted. This is an opportunity. He’s got to go make the most of it and I think it’s going to be telling. Can he do that?”

Eisen asked if everything that was happening with the organization affected the team on the field.

“How could it not?” Smith asked. “All the stuff there with just the entire organization from ownership down, head coaching and GM, there’s been historically a lot of drama there. It’s a big market, obviously, the capital and a lot going on, and that organization is a really storied franchise and there’s a lot of turmoil and a lot of distractions.

“So to say that the stuff going on in the building doesn’t infiltrate the locker room or out on the field would be crazy. That’s what happens everywhere. I think that’s what great organizations eliminate and the bad ones have a hard time with. All that noise creeps into the building. Yeah, it does. It does affect the product on the field.”

The Commanders, division winners in 2020, finished 7-10, third in the NFC East, in 2021. Wentz’s Colts finished 9-8, second in the AFC South.

“The Cowboys kind of ran away with that division. I think the Eagles are going to continue to be better. We’ll see what happens up in New York, but, yeah, can he go make the most of this kind of last opportunity to be the guy here with all that going on?” Smith asked. “I think that kind of pressure and situation usually does one of two things, right? It really does usually kind of make these guys toe the line and nail it down or, again, it’s too much and they can’t handle it. So we’ll see.”

One of the biggest determining factors, as Smith sees it, will be whether the team can eliminate the “ton of turmoil” that has become its trademark.