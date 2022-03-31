Auriemma indicated he had spoken with the 6-foot-5 graduate forward Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, revealing the two-time all-Big Ten selection at Ohio State was in excellent spirits after announcing she would be coming back next season with one year of eligibility remaining.

The injury to Connecticut’s top frontcourt reserve leaves the second-seeded Huskies (29-5) with a short rotation along the interior for Friday night’s showdown with reigning national champion Stanford (32-3), the No. 1 seed out of the Spokane Region. The Cardinal may have most length and quality depth in the post of any of the teams at Target Center.

“It’s par for the course, right?” said Auriemma, who has directed Connecticut to 14 straight Final Fours. “It’s okay. We only play the longest team in the country, so it’s just the way the season’s gone. I was fortunate I didn’t see it. By the time I got over there our athletic trainer already had covered it up, so I didn’t see what [the players] saw.”

The injury occurred with 6:19 left in the second quarter after Juhász used her arm to brace herself while colliding violently with the padded base of the goal diving for a loose ball. She immediately clutched her arm and choked back tears while teammates covered their mouths and sought medical personnel.

Fans at packed Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Conn., fell silent as Juhász remained on her back for an extended period before rising to her feet and walking through the tunnel to the locker room where she remained for the rest of the game.

Juhász was on the court at the time because starter Olivia Nelson-Ododa had picked up her second personal foul less than minute into the second quarter. Starting forward Aaliyah Edwards also was in foul trouble throughout the game, forcing Auriemma at times to go with a smaller lineup.

“That moment with Dorka was super emotional because it was like, dang another injury, especially at that time,” said Nelson-Ododa, a senior. “It was kind of something we’ve been dealing with all year, but I think it not only motivated me, but my entire team just kind of gathered ourselves, grouped ourselves together, just like we have to fight this one out for her.”

Auriemma has deployed 11 starting lineups this season because of injuries, particularly those of sophomore Paige Bueckers and freshman Azzi Fudd.

Bueckers missed 19 games on the heels of surgery to repair a tibial plateau fracture and meniscus tear in her left knee suffered Dec. 5 in a 73-54 victory over Notre Dame. She had not scored more than 15 since coming back Feb. 25 before unleashing 27 against the Wolfpack, including 15 in the two overtimes.

The 5-11 guard, a native of Hopkins, Minn., roughly 10 miles from downtown Minneapolis, last season became the first freshman in NCAA history to sweep all the major national player of the year awards.

Fudd, meantime, missed 11 games with injuries to her foot that have lingered since the end of her senior season at St. John’s high school in the District. It’s unclear when Fudd initially hurt her foot, but the 5-11 guard subsequently had a weight drop on the same foot, and the healing process was rocky.

But the two-time Washington Post All-Met Player of the Year and 2019 national high school player of the year has started 18 of 19 games since rejoining the lineup Jan 26. She scored 19 points in 49 grueling minutes in the regional final against the Wolfpack.