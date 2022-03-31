Porzingis was a bit flustered in the moment. In mid-February, he still felt like he was settling in after recently joining the Wizards in a last-second deal at the trade deadline that sent point guard Spencer Dinwiddie and fellow Latvian Davis Bertans to the Dallas Mavericks. Although Unseld caught him off guard, Porzingis appreciated the coach’s enthusiasm. It signaled not only that Unseld cared about his opinion, but it was also an example of the type of direct, free-flowing communication Porzingis has come to crave.

Now on his third team in seven years in the NBA, he finally knows what he wants in an organization.

Porzingis has been stuck in the same cycle for the past few years, one in which indomitable hype — first because of the tantalizing combination of his 7-foot-3 stature and his offensive acumen, then because of his pairing with Luka Doncic in Dallas — gives way to injuries, disgruntlement, and, in Porzingis’s own words, unmet potential.

In Washington, he’s found a team with similar cyclical issues, and over the past 13 games, the pair have looked like a promising partnership that might be able to deliver mutual renewal. In an interview this week, Porzingis called the Wizards the “perfect place” to help him reach his singular career goal because of their mixture of young and veteran players, Kyle Kuzma and Bradley Beal’s talent and the organizational embrace he’s felt from the start.

“Here’s where I can go to play to my full potential,” Porzingis said, laying out his ambition.

So far — cautiously — so good. Since the 26-year-old returned from a bone bruise in his right knee, he is averaging 21.8 points per game on 47.2 percent shooting from the floor, 30.5 shooting from three and 8.3 rebounds.

With his first game against the Mavericks looming Friday, he scored a season-high 35 points against Orlando on Wednesday. In the corner of the stands at Capital One Arena, one fan burnished a homemade sign that read in blue and red letters, in Latvian and English, “Sveiks Porzingi! Welcome to DC.”

If there is one thing Porzingis absorbed from slogging through ACL rehab and meniscus tear recovery earlier in his career, it’s how to chip big goals into tiny, digestible actions.

He was eating a sandwich when news of the trade came in — “I think some guy took a picture of me staring” — just before he got a text from Bertans.

“He didn’t know at first, and he was like, ‘Ohhh! Let’s gooo!!! Ohhh.... oh. Never mind,'” Porzingis said, reenacting his friend’s realization. “You want me to show you my house?”

Porzingis declined, opting for an apartment for now, and set his mind to accomplishing his first mini-goal. The No. 1 thing the center wants to focus on in Washington is consistency, which means staying healthy, eating right, resting often, tending to his body and all the other little measures that add up to a long career.

Porzingis is aware of his reputation as injury-prone. He says it doesn’t bother him because it’s inaccurate.

“Of course, my body is particular, I’m 7-foot-3, you know the way I move,” he said. “But the injuries that I’ve had have been contact injuries, the two major ones, the ACL and the meniscus. So that’s something you can’t really avoid. It can happen. And it happened to me; I haven’t had the best luck in that sense.”

As he works back to full strength, he’s also had to build chemistry with his new teammates and begin to learn Unseld’s playbook. The coach said Wednesday that Porzingis has tweaked his ankle twice in the last four games and bounced back without a problem.

He hasn’t though too far ahead about what the future could hold in Washington. Playing alongside Kuzma excites him. His relationship with Beal is under construction while the guard has been out with season-ending wrist surgery, still at the breezy, getting-to-know-you phase where the two teammates went back and forth Monday morning about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars.

“Brad is pretty easygoing, on and off the court, and we’ll get along fine no matter how people see us coexisting. I think he’s an excellent player, multiple time all-star, he’s going to keep doing that and I’m going to bring my game up, I believe,” Porzingis said, noting that Beal has not officially re-signed with the Wizards although he has said he is leaning toward doing so this summer.

It wasn’t just specific people that made Porzingis call Washington “the perfect opportunity to me” multiple times through the course of a conversation.

Back with the Mavericks, once he felt a change could be coming, Porzingis surveyed the league and thought about where he would most like to live, not just play. He prefers the Eastern Conference, where the travel is quicker and the time difference to Latvia isn’t as bad, and D.C. reminded him of European cities.

“It was the same architect as Paris, right, with the [traffic] circles?” he said. "... I thought, if I did not finish the season in Dallas, than this was it for me. And it worked out perfectly.”

Porzingis also likes the mixture of ages on the Wizards’ roster. The first thing he learned from his experiences with the Knicks and Mavericks is that communication is paramount to a healthy relationship.

The second thing is that it’s important to be able to take time and lay a foundation. His previous two teams were trying to win championships fast. Porzingis likes that the Wizards have three young first-round picks as part of their core and their veterans are not yet 30.

“Anybody can have one great season and it’s like, oh okay, whatever. But something that you build with a foundation — ‘we’re playing this way, we’re being consistent, this is how we see everything’ — keep building, and then you make the little adjustments by having open communication, by letting the other guy know what you both need — poof,” Porzingis said, clapping his hands together. “Little bit like a relationship.”

Porzingis is starting to build his own personal foundation in Washington, beginning with his health.

He’ll work on one thing at a time, just like his rehab taught him: consistent minutes, then shoring up his shooting over the offseason, then defense. He believes that is the only way to get results, and avoids naming grand goals because of it. The only thing he will say for sure is that, years from now, at the end of his career, he doesn’t want to feel he could’ve done more.