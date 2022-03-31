Wahab started 31 of 32 games, logging 19.3 minutes while sharing time at his position with freshman Julian Reese. Wahab averaged 7.7 points and 5.6 rebounds as the Terps navigated a turbulent season under interim coach Danny Manning, who took over after Mark Turgeon’s departure in December. Wahab struggled at times against Big Ten opposition.
“Personally, I would like to thank the University of Maryland for welcoming me and giving me the opportunity to represent the school,” Wahab wrote on Instagram. “I would also like to thank Coach Turgeon, Coach Manning, assistant coaches, graduate assistants, tutors, managers, administrative staff, and especially my teammates for sticking and fighting through all the adversities we faced all season long.”
With players facing fewer restrictions, roster turnover is normal for every program and even more so for teams led by new coaches. Players can transfer once without sitting out for a season. Wahab already used that one-time opportunity, but exceptions can be granted.
Reese, a 6-foot-9 forward from Baltimore, could be poised to take a leap heading into his sophomore season. Reese averaged 5.7 points and 4.4 rebounds, but Maryland lacks depth behind him.
Marcus Dockery, a guard who played sparingly as a sophomore, has already transferred to Howard. With the graduation of three players and no incoming freshmen committed to Maryland, Willard has only seven of 13 scholarship spots filled. Starters Donta Scott and Hakim Hart can return for their senior seasons, but the Terps will need to significantly bolster their roster with additions through the offseason.