Woods hasn’t competed in a PGA Tour event since the pandemic-delayed 2020 Masters was held in November of that year. In February 2021, he suffered lower-body injuries in a car crash so severe that they sparked speculation that his career might be over. Woods showed in December that he was at least on the road to recovery when he played with his son, Charlie, in an unofficial tournament, the PNC Championship.

It helped that the tournament, unlike official PGA Tour events, allowed Woods and others to use carts. The iconic course at Augusta National is famously hilly, adding to the tough test it imposes on competitors.

Referring to Woods’s round Sunday at Medalist Golf Club, a course located near his Florida home, McIlroy said Wednesday, “Walking 18 at Medalist is not like walking 18 at Augusta, so he’s being very conservative, but he’s doing everything he can to see if he can play.”

McIlroy said that, while at Augusta on Tuesday, Woods told him: “I’m just seeing what’s going to happen here. I’m going to see if I can make it around 18.”

“It looks like he’s testing himself, and that is a good thing,” ESPN analyst Curtis Strange said of Woods to reporters Wednesday (via pgatour.com). “How else would you test yourself, other than to go walk and play and get up there, play some practice rounds and see if you can walk the golf course? See how the leg holds up, see how the game is.

“I commend him, because when you practice and walk and work out at home, it’s a different animal than when you get to the site and walk the golf course … which is the hardest walk in golf, Augusta National.”

Another ESPN analyst, Andy North, asserted that Augusta National was “the last place you would’ve thought [Woods] could possibly play.”

“If he plays golf, where do you think he would possibly play?” North wondered. “I would say, maybe at the [2022 British Open] at St. Andrews, because it’s flat. It’s an easy walk.”

In February, while serving as a non-playing host of the Genesis Invitational, Woods said: “Being a weekend warrior is easy. That’s not that hard. Hit your ball, hop in a cart, ride, barely step out of the cart, grab your club and hit the next one. And the longest walk you have is probably from the cart to the green and back. But walking a golf course? That’s a totally different deal.”

As a former Masters champion, Woods has a lifetime invitation to the tournament. He is listed on the Masters website as an entrant and can wait until it tees off to withdraw, if he so chooses.

If Woods does play, he will be expected to show the effects of his long layoff from top-flight golf, but he also would be playing on a course he knows better than most of his competitors. He has participated in the Masters 23 times, starting in 1995 as an amateur, and this year represents the 25th anniversary of his runaway win in 1997. He went on to win 14 more titles across golf’s four major events, most recently a triumph at the 2019 Masters that capped a comeback from several years in which his presence and success on the PGA Tour were derailed by back problems and personal issues.

“The sheer will and perseverance, it is incredible,” McIlroy, a four-time major winner who will be looking to complete a career Grand Slam with his first Masters victory, said of Woods. “If he comes back from this again, it’s just he likes to prove people wrong — he likes to prove himself wrong, I think.”

The Northern Irish star added that even if Woods limits his participation at Augusta this year to playing in the informal par-3 contest or simply appearing at the champions’ dinner, “for golf and for the Masters tournament and for everyone, to have Tiger there would be phenomenal.”