“I’ve still got some lingering things going on I’m trying to figure out,” Harris said. “But in the meantime, I’m pitching in games and trying to get ready. Hopefully it’s stuff that gets worked out over the next couple weeks and I should be good to go.”

When asked whether he could specify what he was dealing with, Harris said, “I’d rather not talk about it.”

“I think any time you’re hurt for that long a period of time, you can try to maybe change things because you haven’t had success in the near past,” he said. “But it’s been fine. I haven’t been trying to reinvent the wheel or anything.”

Harris signed a three-year, $24 million deal with the Nationals in 2020 but has been plagued by injuries ever since. He pitched in 20 games in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season but missed two weeks with a strained right groin.

Harris began the season on the injured list with right hand inflammation before returning to pitch in eight games. He gave up six runs before opting to have surgery. In his two years with the Nationals, he has a 4.56 ERA in 23⅔ innings.

Manager Dave Martinez said Harris has been toying with his mechanics and arm angles during camp and admitted Harris’s mechanics were a bit off during his bullpen session Sunday. Harris has made just one appearance in a spring training game this year, giving up one run and striking out a batter against the New York Mets on March 19.

Martinez called thoracic outlet surgery “no joke,” pointing to former all-stars Matt Harvey and Chris Archer as examples of pitchers who have struggled to return to form after the procedure. Martinez said that while Harris is adamant he wants to be ready for Opening Day, he doesn’t want to rush pitchers who are working their way back from injuries.

“I talk to them all the time — ‘Hey, look, when we get you back, we want you back for the duration,’ ” Martinez said. “ ‘So let’s just get your work in, continue to throw. Every time you throw, we’ll talk to you the day after, see how you feel, and then we’ll go from there.’ ”

If Harris isn’t ready for Opening Day, the Nationals will be without one of the key members of their bullpen. Steve Cishek, Tanner Rainey, Sean Doolittle and Kyle Finnegan should anchor the group. After that, 18 total relievers remain in camp, giving Martinez a lot of options. Austin Voth, Patrick Murphy, Andres Machado, Sam Clay, Francisco Perez and Hunter Harvey are on the 40-man roster.

Tyler Clippard recently signed a minor league deal, joining nonroster invites such as Jordan Weems, Jace Fry, Carl Edwards Jr. and Victor Arano in the mix. Martinez has said he’ll be careful with pitchers such as Clippard and Harvey, who were late arrivals to West Palm. Filling spots, including Harris’s, will include weighing spring performance, minor league options and what skill sets are needed in the bullpen.

With pitchers in varying stages of their routines during a shortened spring training, Martinez can give younger arms more looks.

“Some of these young guys that I haven’t seen, only on video, I want to see them compete and see how they act, see how they react,” Martinez said. “Some of these other guys that we signed, they probably won’t be ready yet. We want to make sure we build them up.”

Martinez made Tuesday’s matchup with the Houston Astros a bullpen game, using eight relievers.