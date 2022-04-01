“He is going around, throwing at places to try to stay on the radar,” Karsch said on his podcast of the 34-year-old Kaepernick.

Story continues below advertisement

A spokesman for Wolverines football confirmed reports that Kaepernick’s throwing exhibition will be sponsored by a campus group named Wolverines Against Racism. Catching his passes will be a mix of free agent and retired wide receivers.

Advertisement

Kaepernick “will be interacting with both teams (Maize and Blue) on game day and is spending time with our team and staff over the next few days,” the spokesman said via email.

Michigan football revealed Wednesday that it was making Kaepernick, who spoke with players that day, an honorary captain for Saturday’s intrasquad scrimmage. Wolverines Coach Jim Harbaugh coached the 49ers during Kaepernick’s first four NFL seasons, including a 2012 campaign that saw the quarterback start in the Super Bowl and nearly lead San Francisco to a comeback win against the Baltimore Ravens.

Football Family.



Excited to share the field with our honorary captain for Saturday's Maize and Blue Spring Game, @Kaepernick7 #GoBlue 〽 pic.twitter.com/2H6Yj2Ivwl — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 30, 2022

Kaepernick tweeted Thursday that he had been “workin'” at Michigan this week, following a throwing session at UCLA last week, and that he appreciated the “warm welcome” he got in Ann Arbor. With the tweet, he shared footage of himself tossing passes at UCLA.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Earlier in March, Kaepernick put a call out on Twitter for professional pass-catchers to help him stay sharp.

“For The past 5 years I’ve been working out and staying ready in case an opportunity to play presented itself,” he wrote. “I’m really grateful to my trainer, who I’ve been throwing to all this time. But man, do I miss throwing to professional route runners.”

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett quickly responded and Kaepernick tweeted that the two had a workout the next day. Lockett replied online that “Kap is ready” to contribute to a team. The quarterback indicated he was also going to Houston, Dallas and Atlanta to throw to interested receivers, and he shared footage from a session at a New Orleans high school field that included Saints wide receiver Jalen McCleskey. Last week, Kaepernick worked out at the University of Washington before heading south to UCLA.

Had a great workout with Aaron Fuller at @UW yesterday. I appreciate you opening your facilities and allowing us to get our work in.



Here is the link to the workout.https://t.co/NgqP9WA63j



Next stop is LA. Coordinating with receivers currently. More coming soon pic.twitter.com/542mEwdfrA — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) March 25, 2022

In November 2019, Kaepernick held a workout before NFL scouts and others at an Atlanta-area high school. It had been initially coordinated with the league to take place at the Falcons’ training complex, but Kaepernick and his camp objected to a liability waiver they said the NFL wanted him to sign, and they moved the session to a nearby high school. That cast something of a cloud over the event, and the apparent lack of any ensuing interest from NFL teams continued his years-long ostracization.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Just 29 during his final season with the 49ers, Kaepernick posted a 1-10 record as a starter while the team went 2-14 overall under then-coach Chip Kelly, and his 59.2 completion percentage was in line with the slightly subpar accuracy he showed through most of his NFL career. However, Kaepernick notched some more impressive numbers in that 2016 campaign, including 16 touchdown passes to just four interceptions, a 90.7 passer rating and 468 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

The elephant in the room, of course, was Kaepernick’s status as the originator of NFL player protests against racial injustice by kneeling during the national anthem. The widespread perception is that he was blackballed for his activism, although some posit that his inconsistencies as a quarterback, along with the flood of attention he would probably bring any team that signed him, were at least as much to blame. In February 2019, Kaepernick reached a settlement with the NFL of a grievance he had filed against the league, alleging its 32 teams colluded to keep him off their rosters.

Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll, who had praised Kaepernick in 2017 as being well worthy of NFL employment, said last week that he was contacted by the quarterback. Carroll said that Kaepernick deserved another opportunity but was vague on how that might unfold.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“I don’t know if it’s here. I don’t know where it is. I don’t know if it’s even in football. I don’t know,” said Carroll, shortly after his team traded away longtime starting quarterback Russell Wilson. “People get a second opportunity in their lifetime … and they can make the most of it if they’re ready for it. I don’t mean to send out any mixed messages about that. But I wanted you to understand that that’s how serious this is. It’s second-chance time.”

Harbaugh has been effusive at times in his praise for Kaepernick. When Time named Kaepernick in 2017 to its “100 most influential people” list, Harbaugh wrote a short essay for the publication in which he asserted, “How lucky for us all and for our country to have among our citizens someone as remarkable as Colin Kaepernick.”

“I thank Colin for all he has contributed to the game of football as an outstanding player and trusted teammate,” Harbaugh wrote. “I also applaud Colin for the courage he has demonstrated in exercising his guaranteed right of free speech. His willingness to take a position at personal cost is now part of our American story.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

In 2020, Harbaugh said he hoped that Kaepernick “has a chance to play again and that he does play.”

Kaepernick appeared to impress some of the Wolverines on Wednesday, both with his words and his physique.

“When he stood up in front of the team, I’m not to proud to say this, but he was bigger than me, so I was like, ‘Wow,’ ” said defensive lineman Kris Jenkins (via maizenbrew.com), a former standout at Good Counsel High in Olney who is listed at 6-3 and 275 pounds. “I definitely think he’s still got a lot left in the tank.”

“I’m very appreciative of Coach Harbaugh actually bringing him in to us and having him talk to us, lay some gems down for us, and just listening to what he has to say,” linebacker Jaylen Harrell said. “What he brings, his experiences, and how we can apply that to our day-to-day life.