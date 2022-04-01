Based on FIFA’s rankings, the No. 15 United States will join No. 5 England, a 2018 semifinalist, as the favorites to advance to the round of the 16 in the 32-country competition, Nov. 21-Dec. 18. The teams played to a 1-1 draw in the 2010 group stage in South Africa.

Story continues below advertisement

Iran, which is ranked No. 21, has never advanced out of the group stage. The Americans and Iranians met in the 1998 first round in France, with Iran winning, 2-1.

Advertisement

The unknown factor is the third U.S. opponent. Wales, ranked No. 18, has not qualified for the World Cup since 1958. Ukraine (No. 27) was a 2006 quarterfinalist and Scotland (No. 39) is seeking its first berth since 1998.

The United States clinched its 11th all-time berth Wednesday, finishing third in the Concacaf region despite a 2-0 defeat in Costa Rica. Canada and Mexico also advanced, while Costa Rica will enter a playoff against New Zealand this summer.

The tournament will open in late November with Qatar making its World Cup debut against Ecuador.

The draw results

Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands.

Story continues below advertisement

Group B: England, Iran, United States, playoff winner***.

Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland.

Group D: France, playoff winner*, Denmark, Tunisia.

Group E: Spain, playoff winner**, Germany, Japan.

Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia.

Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon.

Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea.

*Australia, United Arab Emirates or Peru

**Costa Rica or New Zealand

***Wales, Scotland or Ukraine