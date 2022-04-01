On Friday afternoon, Solo tweeted out a statement from her lawyer, Rich Nichols.
April 1, 2022
“On the advice of counsel, Hope can’t speak about this situation, but she wants everyone to know that her kids are her life, that she was released immediately and is now at home with her family, that the story is more sympathetic than the initial charges suggest, and that she looks forward to her opportunity to defend these charges,” the statement said.
Solo made 202 appearances in goal for the U.S. women between 2000 and 2016 before she was kicked off the team after its upset loss to Sweden in the quarterfinals of the 2016 Rio Olympics. Solo called the Swedish players “a bunch of cowards” for their defensive tactics in the match, which the Americans lost in penalty kicks.
U.S. Soccer said it terminated Solo’s contract in 2016 because of an accumulation of incidents that went beyond the “cowards” comment at the Olympics. During the 2007 Women’s World Cup, Solo also was removed from the national team after criticizing Coach Greg Ryan’s decision to go with Briana Scurry in goal for a semifinal match against Brazil. The Americans suffered a 4-0 loss, and afterward Solo said Ryan’s choice of Scurry “was the wrong decision.”
In 2015, U.S. Soccer suspended Solo for 30 days after her husband, former NFL player Jerramy Stevens, was arrested for driving a U.S. team van while under the influence (she was a passenger in the vehicle at the time). The year before, police in Kirkland, Wash., arrested Solo on domestic violence charges after an incident in which she allegedly assaulted her nephew and half sister while intoxicated. After a lengthy legal saga, Kirkland prosecutors dropped those charges in 2018, saying the witnesses in the case did not want to participate in a trial and that the circumstances of the incident were unlikely to be repeated.
In recent years, Solo has provided World Cup commentary for the BBC and has been an ardent proponent of the U.S. women’s team’s quest for equal pay. She ran for president of the U.S. Soccer Federation in 2017 but received only 1.4 percent of the vote to finish a distant fifth in the final round of voting.