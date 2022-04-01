DeGrom was on track to start the opener before he complained this week of tightness in his shoulder. He was scratched from his final spring start Friday, and the team ordered an MRI, which revealed the scapula damage. The silver lining to the injury is that it is a bone issue and not one involving a ligament or muscle — meaning the result is nowhere near as bad as it could have been, at least given what the Mets have made public.

“Jacob deGrom underwent an MRI today that revealed a stress reaction on his scapula that has caused inflammation in the area. The immediate prescription is for Jake to discontinue throwing for up to 4 weeks and then reimage the area. At that time, we’ll update the plan of care,” the Mets said in a statement. While the problem certainly could have been worse, it will cost deGrom more than a month of the regular season in the best-case scenario. Even if he is cleared to throw after four weeks, he will need time to rebuild stamina.

“He’s disappointed. We’re disappointed. Everybody is sharing in the disappointment right now,” Mets General Manager Billy Eppler told reporters.

DeGrom’s injury puts a damper on the optimism that surrounded his pairing with Scherzer, who signed a three-year deal worth $130 million this winter to join deGrom in what always seemed likely to be a formidable, if fragile, duo at the top of the Mets’ rotation.

DeGrom threw just 92 innings last season before right elbow inflammation forced him to the injured list in July. After multiple attempts to build back to game readiness — and despite not needing Tommy John surgery on the ligament — he was never able to shake the trouble and was shut down in late September.

In a news conference this spring, deGrom said he had no concerns about the elbow but did make clear he would be opting out of his deal with the Mets at the end of the regular season. If deGrom planed to hit the free agent market next winter or even to negotiate a more lucrative deal in New York, missing significant time could affect his calculus.

And while his absence doesn’t change the ultimate goal for owner Steve Cohen’s high-priced Mets, it will alter their rotation dramatically in the interim. Suddenly, the Mets’ trade for former Oakland Athletics ace Chris Bassitt in mid-March seems far more important.

But Scherzer is 37, just months removed from a playoff push with the Dodgers in which he had to be scratched from the decisive game of the National League Championship Series with a dead arm. Fellow right-hander Taijuan Walker dealt with a knee issue this offseason. Veteran right-hander Carlos Carrasco, who came to the Mets in the Francisco Lindor trade before the 2021 season, was limited to 53 innings in 2021 because of injury, then underwent offseason surgery to remove a bone fragment in his throwing elbow.