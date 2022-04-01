A few months after that exhibition game, as Martin began settling into a groove at his new school, he bumped a knee into an opposing player. He fell to the court and grimaced as he returned to his feet. He later subbed back into the game, a lopsided win over Nevada in late December, but that injury, a deep bone bruise, spiraled into a months-long period of uncertainty, with Martin spending extended stretches on the bench.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Without Martin, the Jayhawks mostly cruised. They lost just six games and won a share of the Big 12 regular season title. Martin says now that he never worried about whether he would return to full health, but as the calendar turned to March, he still had made only limited appearances. On senior day, he logged just six minutes and two points. He hadn’t scored in double figures since the injury.

This veteran-laden Jayhawks team has Ochai Agbaji, a national player of the year finalist, and another NBA prospect in Christian Braun. They kept winning, but because of Martin’s absence, they hardly had the opportunity to see what they could truly become.

“We’ve said all along that we had a chance to be a much better team than what we displayed, even though we had a really good year, just because of him,” Coach Bill Self said of Martin. “But not knowing what him really was.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Now Kansas is finding out.

Entering this season, Self expected the 6-foot guard would add speed, personality and explosiveness. In the NCAA tournament, Martin has done just that, soaring throughout Kansas’s run to the Final Four. The Jayhawks need to defeat No. 2 seed Villanova, a team depleted by Justin Moore’s injury, in the semifinals to reach the title game against Duke or North Carolina. Finally for Martin, it’s all going as planned.

“He’s one of the few guys out there that can have a miserable or a very poor year by his own expectations due to things outside of his control, and he would tell you right now he’s having the time of his life,” Self said. “It’s been the best year ever, in large part just because it’s gone well the last couple of weeks.”

Over four seasons at Arizona State, Martin became a star, garnering first-team all-conference honors twice. He averaged nearly 20 points during his final two seasons, but he never made it far in the NCAA tournament, losing in the First Four as a freshman and in the first round as a sophomore.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“I think that’s part of my story — being able to fail so many times and keep getting back up and continue to try to reach your goal,” Martin said. “I’m living in that story right now.”

His move to Kansas was meant to help him improve as a player and have a better shot at winning the ultimate prize. Martin arrived with fanfare for a fifth season allowed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, and he started each game before his injury, averaging 10.9 points. After the Nevada game, he missed the next matchup, then made two appearances before sitting out two more. He returned to the court in a reserve role for a few weeks and then missed nearly a month.

The injury was difficult to manage, Self said, because nothing structural was wrong with Martin’s knee. At Arizona State, Martin played 118 games, missing just four. He said he had never really dealt with an injury.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

In the final four games of the regular season, Martin logged a total of 32 minutes and nine points. The Remy Martin who arrived with lofty expectations and then began to flash his potential had slipped away, with no clear return date.

Now he’s back — still in a sixth-man role, which he admits is “something that obviously wasn’t my goal coming here, but things change” — and he’s thriving. He has averaged 13.3 points in seven postseason matchups, helping the Jayhawks to the Big 12 tournament title. He led the team in scoring in its first three NCAA tournament games, including a season-best outburst of 23 points against No. 4 seed Providence.

“He changes our team completely when he comes in the game,” the Jayhawks’ Jalen Wilson said. “We’re able to be so much faster. The energy he brings with the excitement, getting the crowd involved — those little things that we were missing take our team to another level.”

Martin can make careless mistakes, but he also generates offensive sparks and creates his own shots. His defense has improved, especially lately. No coach wants a standout player to miss large chunks of the season, but Martin’s reemergence makes this Kansas team difficult to scout.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The California native infuses his personality into the game — perhaps, Martin said, a product of watching Kobe Bryant, Russell Westbrook and a few people around his neighborhood who were “fancy” in the way they played.

Martin has a laid-back demeanor off the floor, but during games, he turns into a fiery showman. When he lifts his arms to fire up the crowd, the arena erupts with a roar. When asked about those moments, Martin said with a smile, “I mean, it would be awkward if they didn’t.”

It’s all part of his feel for the game, and those emotional bursts feel natural. Self saw Martin turn into an energizer at the Big 12 tournament but didn’t know whether that spark would fade. The NCAA tournament has proved this version of Remy Martin is here to stay.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think Remy, in his core, always knew what he was capable to do to help us,” Self said, “but we hadn’t really seen it yet because his health hadn’t allowed it. I think our guys have more of a swagger now knowing what Remy can do to make us better.”

Advertisement