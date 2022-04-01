South Carolina, making its fourth appearance in the Final Four over the past seven tournaments, won its fifth consecutive game to advance to its second NCAA tournament final and its first since 2017, when it won the national championship.

“With the awards, I’m really blessed, but my main focus is bringing home a national championship Sunday night, and so I’m just really locked in on that,” Boston said. “I think the game just opened up, and we were just able to continue to move the ball, and it opened up for me to get more scoring opportunities.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Boston had 15 points and 10 rebounds during the second half and shot 8 of 12 overall against top-seeded Louisville one game after her streak of 27 straight double-doubles ended in the Greensboro Region final. She had 19 points and seven rebounds while playing just 28 minutes in an 80-50 rout of Creighton.

Every starter for the Gamecocks scored in double figures, with junior guard Brea Beal tallying 12 points on 5-for-7 shooting. The defensive specialist also had a hand in limiting Cardinals leading scorer Hailey Van Lith to nine points on 4 of 11 from the field and forcing the sophomore guard into four of Louisville’s 15 turnovers.

Van Lith was averaging 21.5 points in this NCAA tournament and coming off 22 points on 9-of-15 shooting in a 62-50 win against Michigan in the Wichita Region final.

“I think it’s a mentality to have every single game,” Beal said of her attention to defense. “You can’t turn it on and turn it off when you choose to. It’s a talent I’ve grown into and just added to since I was a freshman. Especially now you just have to lock in and know what your job is offensively and defensively.”

Emily Engstler led the Cardinals (29-5) with 18 points and nine rebounds before fouling out midway through the fourth quarter. Olivia Cochran added 14 points and was the only Louisville starter to shoot above 50 percent, making 6 of 11 shots.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

A three-point barrage in the third quarter pushed the Gamecocks’ lead to 51-36 with 5:47 to play. South Carolina made its first three shots from behind the arc in the second half, including a pair from senior guard Destanni Henderson (11 points), after going just 2 for 9 over the first two quarters.

The margin shrank to six points when Kianna Smith (14 points) swished back-to-back jumpers and Mykasa Robinson got a pull-up jumper to fall with 46 seconds left in the third quarter. The quarter ended, though, with Boston’s three-point play that grew the lead to 57-48 after she drew a fourth personal foul on Engstler.

The senior’s fifth foul came near midcourt, and she sat on the floor trying to hold back tears with the realization her college basketball career was coming to an end. Teammates and Cardinals Coach Jeff Walz consoled Engstler when she finally came to the bench, her head in her hands as she continued to cry.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The scene on the South Carolina bench, meanwhile, included plenty of revelry after Coach Dawn Staley began removing her starters soon after Boston punctuated her performance with a three-pointer, her 14th this season and just the 29th of her career, late in the fourth quarter.

“I mean we have to play through her,” Staley said of Boston, who collected the 59th double-double of her career and added four assists. “It doesn’t mean that she has to shoot the ball, but every time she touches the ball she draws a crowd.”

The halftime lead belonged to South Carolina 34-28 on the strength of three layups in a row in the final minutes of the second quarter.

Story continues below advertisement

Early jitters plagued Louisville, which opened the game shooting 2 for 13 in its first appearance in the Final Four since 2018, allowing the Gamecocks, with a more experienced roster, to lead by as many as nine points at the outset of the second quarter.

Advertisement

But the Cardinals settled in and went on a 12-0 run that included three consecutive layups from Engstler. The last came after Engstler stole the ball at midcourt and broke away from the pack. On the previous possession Engstler collected her own miss and scored on a putback.