In the midst of one of the D.C. area’s most grueling schedules, No. 1 St. John’s continued to handle business with a 17-6 win over No. 2 Gonzaga on its home field in Northwest Washington.

After years of playing second fiddle to Gonzaga in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference, St. John’s players said the win over their biggest rival was one of their most satisfying early-season triumphs.

“Even though our younger guys kind of only know beating Gonzaga, I know . . . we didn’t used to beat Gonzaga very much,” senior defender Riley Figueiras said after the Cadets improved to 9-0. “It means a lot for the older guys.”

While St. John’s players circled Friday on their calendars at the beginning of the season, they weren’t able to look past their opening opponents. The Cadets have beaten a handful of nationally ranked teams, including Baltimore-area powers Boys’ Latin and Calvert Hall and Canada’s top team, Hill Academy.

Gonzaga (8-1) also has wins over nationally ranked teams and had the potential to be the Cadets’ toughest challenge yet. Inside Lacrosse ranks St. John’s and Gonzaga as the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the country, respectively. The Eagles have won nine of the past 10 WCAC titles.

Leading 6-2 at halftime, St. John’s huddled for about three minutes before players returned to the turf field to warm up for the second half. Gonzaga, meanwhile, remained in a corner for most of the break to discuss strategy.

The situation would only worsen for the Eagles as St. John’s scored three goals in the opening three minutes of the second half, prompting chants of “Way too easy,” from the Cadets’ student section.

“I coach the defense here, and it’s really tough,” St. John’s Coach Wes Speaks said. “There are days [in practice] where they will score six out of the first six times they touch the ball, and I’m just biting my lip, and I’m happy for the offense.”

St. John’s also defeated Gonzaga last season, but while the Cadets won the inaugural D.C. lacrosse championship, the WCAC didn’t conduct a postseason because of the pandemic. St. John’s continues its national schedule next week against Episcopal Academy (Pa.), but its main objective remains claiming its second WCAC title and first since 2017.