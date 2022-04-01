Does that mean Robles, 24 and a former top prospect, will go back to having a very long leash there? Unclear. He finished last year with the Class AAA Rochester Red Wings, taking his first regular minor league at-bats since 2018. Lane Thomas slid in behind him and impressed after arriving at the trade deadline. But Robles will get his shot in center to begin this year, probably moving Thomas to the starting job in left.

Check that off Martinez’s preseason to-do list.

With less than a week to go before Opening Day, though, the list remains long.

“He’s going to get an opportunity to play, and we’ll see,” Martinez said Thursday of Robles. “But I like where he’s at right now. He feels good about where his hands are at. Yesterday, he stayed behind the ball. He hit a line drive to center field, which was nice. My hope is that he becomes the Victor Robles that we all know that he can become and that he was in ’19. I’m looking forward to having him.

“As you guys know, I love him. He brings a lot of energy to our team. But like I told him, … ‘You’ve got to separate the hitting from the defense.’ And when he hit in ’19, he was a Gold Glover. I said: ‘So that’s something that you need to focus on. Don’t take your at-bats out to the field. Play good defense.’ ”

Traditional and advanced metrics considered Robles one of the National League’s least effective hitters in 2021. Through a handful of exhibitions, he has two singles, one walk and no extra-base hits in 18 plate appearances. And as Martinez noted, his defense sagged after the World Series win, sapping him and the Nationals of his greatest strength. But with this roster and with Washington widely projected to finish at or near the bottom of the standings, it’s logical to trot out Robles again. He’s a former top prospect who has shown he can perform. There’s not much to lose.

The bigger questions, then, are in the infield and bullpen. The rotation can be mentioned, too, after Erick Fedde was scratched Thursday because of tightness in his right side. The infield’s pressing issue is that utility man Ehire Adrianza injured his left quadriceps in an exhibition win over the New York Mets on Thursday. The bullpen is just a puzzle, with Martinez trying to find 10 guys who are ready for regular work after an abbreviated camp.

Adrianza, signed to a one-year, $1.5 million deal in March, can play third base, shortstop, second and the corner outfield spots. If he isn’t ready for Opening Day, the Nationals could address the bench spot with Lucius Fox, 24, or Luis García, 21. Or they could look externally for a veteran stopgap. Thirty-three-year-old Brock Holt, brought on in August 2020 for similar reasons, was recently released by the Atlanta Braves. With García, Martinez pledged to get him everyday starts to begin the year, meaning he’s most likely to stick with Rochester.

Dee Strange-Gordon, another veteran utility guy, padded his case to make the roster with three more hits Thursday. And because the 33-year-old can back up at second base, shortstop and maybe even third base in a pinch, the Nationals could carry both Andrew Stevenson and Yadiel Hernandez on their bench. That would leave a second catcher (Riley Adams/Tres Barrera), Strange-Gordon, Stevenson and Hernandez as Martinez’s reserves. The bench will be shortened one player with Nelson Cruz slotted as the everyday designated hitter.

Asked Thursday what he wants in a fourth outfielder, Martinez said a left-handed bat, offering no way to differentiate between Stevenson and Hernandez. Because Stevenson is out of minor league options and is a far more versatile defender than Hernandez, he seems more likely to crack the club. But Adrianza’s injury could simplify Martinez’s decisions for now.

The Nationals were off Friday. On Saturday, Martinez is expected to have updates on Fedde and Adrianza, who were locks for the 26-man roster before this week. A catcher, a singles-hitting utility man and two left-handed-hitting outfielders are not quite a dream bench. That’s why, depending on Adrianza’s status, Washington could promote Fox or search for a fringe player in free agency. Maikel Franco, slotted for regular starts at third despite his poor defense in recent stops, has also been rotating in at first base to give Josh Bell a backup there.