Even if it came a day after elimination, the Wizards’ 135-103 win over Dallas was a statement. It was the teams’ first meeting since a bombshell swap at the trade deadline brought Kristaps Porzingis to the Wizards and sent point guard Spencer Dinwiddie and sharpshooter Davis Bertans to the Mavericks. In the deal’s aftermath, Dinwiddie spoke openly about the Wizards’ locker room and hinted that his production had declined as a result of Wizards Coach Wes Unseld Jr. changing his job description.

Friday was his chance to show exactly what the Wizards (34-43) have been missing. Instead, the guard produced eight points in 24 minutes, missing six of eight shots from the field. Porzingis, meantime, had a smooth 24 points on 8-for-18 shooting, displaying the versatility the Wizards banked on when they traded for him — two three-pointers, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“A little more juice, you know?” Porzingis said.

As smooth a night as Porzingis had, it was overshadowed by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope’s season-high 35 points (including 6 of 11 from beyond the arc), part of a team effort that saw six Wizards in double figures. Forward Corey Kispert scored only six points but had a staggering plus/minus of +39.

It all helped carry the hosts past Luka Doncic, who scored 36 points but got very little help.

Washington’s lead had grown to 24 points late in the third quarter when the Mavericks (48-30) rattled off three straight three-pointers, hinting at a comeback before Deni Avdija cut off the run with a corner three.

Story continues below advertisement

They also survived the zone defense that shook them so often earlier in the year; 17 three-pointers and crisp ball movement will help with that. The Wizards had 33 assists on 49 field goals with point guard Tomas Satoransky again defaulting to pass-first mode — he had seven assists, four rebounds and just two points. Ish Smith added 12 points and nine assists off the bench.

Advertisement

Rui Hachimura had 21 points and five rebounds. Avdija had 14 points, including three three-pointers, and Anthony Gill added 10.

The Wizards may have clinched their fourth straight losing season long ago. But Friday, they managed to play like records didn’t matter.

Here’s what else there is to know from Friday’s game:

Series sweep

Washington swept the season series against Dallas for the first time since 2007-08. The Wizards’ first win came in November, a 120-114 victory Kyle Kuzma helped seal with a big three late in the fourth quarter. Doncic had only 33 that game.

Kidd ejected

For all the extra emotions heading into this one, it was a coach that got ejected, not a player. Dallas Coach Jason Kidd was tossed with 8:47 to play after receiving two quick technical fouls.

No Kuzma shutdown, for now

Unseld said the team’s elimination from playoff contention hasn’t changed the approach to Kyle Kuzma’s knee tendinitis, which has sidelined him since March 18.

“There comes a point where you have to kind of think about if that would be the thing, even with [Porzingis] or any of our guys,” Unseld said.