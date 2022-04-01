At this women’s Final Four of milestone anniversaries — 40 years since this event became a thing, 50 years since Title IX became a law — VanDerveer tapped into the sport’s evolution to frame the ongoing fight for gender equity.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“When I first went to Idaho, we didn’t have practice gear, and it was so different,” VanDerveer said. “It was just so different. When I played, I bought my own shoes. We laundered our own uniforms. Just getting all the little things — fighting for resources of being in the big gym, having a weight room, having a trainer. It’s night and day, and our team can’t relate to it at all. They would have no idea what it was really like.”

The players laughed a little. No, they can’t relate.

In answering media questions about fairness in college athletics, VanDerveer delivered a message intended to be used for both gratitude and fuel. The coach, a veteran of 44 years in this profession, is grateful to have experienced progress, but it doesn’t make her less determined to fight for better.

Story continues below advertisement

The struggle continues. The struggle may always exist. For women’s athletics, constrained by the systemic sexism of sports, the push for more is a tradition. It is sad it must be that way, but it inspires a sense of mission that makes the game something greater than mere competition.

Advertisement

One year after the debacle in the NCAA women’s tournament bubble provided clear and infuriating examples of March Madness gender bias, the conversation isn’t about weight rooms and perks. It now centers on systems, on financial models and ideas to alter the revenue structure, on ways to customize how the women’s field of 68 is packaged so that it maximizes its potential to attract the largest audience.

Simple ignorance reignited the discussion. Sophisticated thinking will sustain it. For VanDerveer and every other leader in women’s sports, they’re not asking to get something. They’re asking for the resources to build something. Over the past half century, there are so many stories that show what’s possible when schools are willing to invest.

Story continues below advertisement

In 1974, Tennessee paid Pat Summitt $250 a month when she began her magnificent, game-changing career. VanDerveer barely had money to eat when she started as a volunteer. Now, 1,157 victories and three national titles later, she has made her mark at Stanford and on the entire sport.

Advertisement

“I just want our team to remember two little words sometimes: Thank you,” VanDerveer said. “People have fought so hard for the opportunity to be up here.”

In talking about growing the game, it’s possible to say both “thank you” and “shame on you.” The revolutionaries who helped elevate the sport — South Carolina Coach Dawn Staley calls them “foremothers” — deserve the recognition, as do the advocates who supported them. But gratitude doesn’t have to lead to complacency. Even as things improve, it still takes a brawler to make administrators create an optimal atmosphere for success.

Among coaches, you can see the tradition in action at this Final Four. For the second straight year, VanDerveer here is along with Staley, who played for the Stanford coach on the iconic 1996 U.S. Olympic team. VanDerveer is 17 years older and from a much different generation. She often sounds like a professor of basketball. On the other hand, Staley is from north Philadelphia and oozes that toughness in almost everything she does and says. Yet somehow they’re also the same. You don’t want to be in a battle with either.

It’s hard to name any women’s basketball standout, player or coach, who doesn’t possess that kind of tenacity. It’s a mandatory trait to push the game forward.

“For me, I want to be known as or remembered as an odds beater,” Staley said. “And as you walk this path of whatever you’re supposed to be, whoever you’re supposed to be and wherever you’re supposed to go and whoever you’re supposed to touch, I don’t really stop to think about it. I’m just acting. I’m just doing what I’m supposed to do. I’m comfortable in my skin, and I’m comfortable being uncomfortable and making other people uncomfortable when it’s for the right thing.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

In October, Staley signed a new contract after an offseason in which her suitors included an NBA interview with the Portland Trail Blazers. Her request was to be paid like a men’s coach. When the negotiations concluded, South Carolina gave her a seven-year, $22.4 million deal, the richest in NCAA history for a Black women’s coach.

Greed wasn’t Staley’s motivation for seeking a landmark deal. She wanted to do her part to set a new standard for what it takes to keep a championship coach.

“I think what I want is to have generational impact,” Staley said. “That’s what I would like to have, generational impact. Not to just impact my current players but to have impact on people who will have impact on people who will have impact on other people.”

Staley never had to coach for free, and her first job paid much more than $13,000. Atop the shoulders of the foremothers, she sends an updated message: Better isn’t good enough. Heck, good enough isn’t good enough.