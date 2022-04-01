The Gamecocks and Cardinals (not to be confused with the Stanford Cardinal) get things started in the first national semifinal from Target Center in Minneapolis. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. Eastern. The second semifinal will feature the Cardinal (not to be confused with the Louisville Cardinals) against the Huskies. That game will start at approximately 9:30 p.m.
The winners will advance to Sunday’s national championship game.
Follow along for live updates, analysis and highlights from March Madness.
Final Four in Minneapolis
No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 1 Louisville
7 p.m. Eastern, ESPN
Winner faces: The Stanford-Connecticut winner in the championship game Sunday
Led by Aliyah Boston, winner of the Naismith Player of the Year award and the team’s leading scorer and rebounder, South Carolina advanced to the semifinal with a lopsided 80-50 victory over Creighton, with Boston scoring a team-best 19 points. South Carolina (33-2) is in the Final Four for the second straight year after losing, 66-65, to Stanford in 2021. South Carolina has been winning with defense, a good thing to have this time of year. The Gamecocks lead the country in opponents’ field goal percentage, effective field goal percentage and points per play. They’re the country’s best defensive rebounding team, too.
Louisville (29-4) beat Michigan, 62-50, behind Hailey Van Lith’s 22 points to advance to the semifinal. She has been carrying the team, becoming the first Louisville player with four consecutive 20-point games in the NCAA tournament. Louisville, however, needs Emily Engstler to regain her scoring touch if it is to advance to the final. The Cardinals have score 70 or more points only twice in the tournament.
Women’s basketball players have quickly figured out how to earn NIL moneyReturn to menu
MINNEAPOLIS — Paige Bueckers posted a video of herself dancing to Lil Yachty’s “Coffin” on TikTok that has garnered 2.6 million views. The star Connecticut guard has nearly 1 million followers on Instagram and recently gifted each of her teammates with new sneakers through a partnership with StockX.
South Carolina all-American Aliyah Boston has a deal with Bose, and the Most Outstanding Player of last season’s NCAA tournament, Stanford’s Haley Jones, is on the Beats by Dre roster.
As the Final Four descends on Minneapolis with some of the biggest names in the game competing for the national title, women’s basketball continues to be the surprise winner in the first year of college athletes being allowed to cash in on their name, image and likeness. The sport ranks second to football in total compensation, according to a study by NIL company Opendorse, as marketers have found immense value in these women with massive reach through their social media endeavors.
“I cannot tell you how many times we heard: ‘Women will get nothing. Women will be on the back burner,’ ” said Corey Staniscia, director of external affairs at Dreamfield, an NIL engagement platform. “Everything that the naysayers said, none of it has held true.”
Women’s basketball has been a marketer’s dream. Staniscia argued that NIL may be the largest emerging market in the United States, with hundreds of thousands of athletes as potential clients across the country.
For South Carolina’s Dawn Staley, true equity is about more than swag bagsReturn to menu
South Carolina Coach Dawn Staley sees the future of women’s basketball with the keen eyes of a Hall of Fame point guard.
Much as she did during her college, Olympic and pro playing career, Staley is able to size up the entire field and spot openings to exploit with the goal of putting her team — in this case, her sport — in the best possible position.
As the NCAA trumpets strides in gender equity during this women’s tournament, Staley acknowledges the modest gains of letting women use the trademarked “March Madness” brand and providing players with gift bags as pricey as what the men are given. But she said significant progress won’t occur until the NCAA changes how it sells women’s broadcast rights and distributes revenue.
“The signage is nice. The branding is nice. The swag bags — all of that — that’s nice,” Staley said this week. “But let’s get down to the meat and potatoes of being treated like a sport. If we really want to invest in women and invest in our championship, now is the time. Now is the time for change because we’re as hot as we have been in a long time.”
At a milestone women’s Final Four, better isn’t good enoughReturn to menu
MINNEAPOLIS — As she told old stories, Tara VanDerveer glanced at three of her Stanford players. Sitting on the dais with their coach, they nodded and giggled and nodded again, acknowledging the seriousness of her message but amused by how times have changed.
To the young women, the tales must have sounded like a parent talking about walking five miles to school, uphill both ways, in the snow. VanDerveer was not exaggerating, however. Her coaching career began as an unpaid assistant at Ohio State. When Idaho offered her $13,000 to be a head coach in 1978, she thought she had made it. When Ohio State called two years later, she declared, “I’m not going unless they pay me $20,000.” A friend told VanDerveer there was no way the Buckeyes would make such a commitment. VanDerveer held firm and got her deal.
At this women’s Final Four of milestone anniversaries — 40 years since this event became a thing, 50 years since Title IX became a law — VanDerveer tapped into the sport’s evolution to frame the ongoing fight for gender equity.
“When I first went to Idaho, we didn’t have practice gear, and it was so different,” VanDerveer said. “It was just so different. When I played, I bought my own shoes. We laundered our own uniforms. Just getting all the little things — fighting for resources of being in the big gym, having a weight room, having a trainer. It’s night and day, and our team can’t relate to it at all. They would have no idea what it was really like.”
How the NCAA women’s Final Four was bornReturn to menu
It took more than the stroke of a pen to grant women’s basketball players the chance to compete on equal footing with men. Their struggle continues to this day, as video of glaring disparities in the treatment of male and female athletes during last year’s NCAA tournaments attests.
The NCAA didn’t stage its first women’s basketball championship until 1982 and, only then, after trying for nearly a decade to scuttle Title IX, the federal law signed by President Richard M. Nixon in 1972 barring discrimination based on sex at institutions receiving federal funds. (The NCAA has staged its men’s basketball tournament since 1939.)
After exhausting all legal avenues for invalidating Title IX, the NCAA changed tack and announced in 1981 it would stage national championships for women in a handful of Division I sports.
The move was a direct challenge to the female-led Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women, which governed women’s college sports at the time. And it forced schools to choose sides in a battle over the future of women’s sports.
The women’s Final Four, packed with powerhouses, should be a basketball delightReturn to menu
Lower seeds delivered heroic performances in this year’s NCAA women’s basketball tournament. Double-digit seeds won nine games, with No. 10 South Dakota scaring Michigan in the Sweet 16 and No. 10 Creighton toppling Iowa and Iowa State to advance to the Elite Eight.
In the end, though, chalk prevailed, as we suspected. Three No. 1 seeds advanced to the Final Four, where they’ll be joined by No. 2 seed Connecticut, which needed double overtime to edge No. 1 North Carolina State in a thrilling regional final Monday night. That means, for the fourth time in the past five tournaments, the Final Four features exclusively No. 1 and No. 2 seeds.
Seeds aside, the powerhouse Final Four participants will arrive in Minneapolis as four of the five most efficient teams in women’s college basketball, per analytics site Her Hoop Stats. South Carolina is 44.5 net points per 100 possessions better than an average team, according to the site — the highest net rating in the nation — followed by Stanford (39.7, third), Connecticut (37.7, fourth) and Louisville (35.8, fifth). (N.C. State, which had the misfortune of meeting Connecticut in Bridgeport, Conn., ranks second.)
And so four of the most talented teams in the country will face off for the national championship, beginning with the semifinals Friday and concluding with the title game Sunday. Here’s a deeper look at what makes this quartet so special.