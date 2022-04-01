6:33 p.m.

Your ESPN host Nikki Fargas played a little known but critical role in the 2008 Final Four as an assistant coach to Tennessee’s Pat Summitt, during a 47-46 victory over LSU in a grim defensive struggle settled at the buzzer. Tennessee, led by the great Candace Parker, trailed by a point with just 7.1 seconds left. Scouting the game at the press table was Stanford Coach Tara VanDerveer, whose team had already made the final. VanDerveer said, “Watch, Tennessee’s going to pull another rabbit out of the hat.” And she was right.

In the huddle, Fargas grabbed Summitt by the wrist and said, “Have Candace bring the ball up the court.” Her thinking was the LSU defense would flood to Parker and open a shot for someone else. It was a nervy, counterintuitive call — if it didn’t work the entire world would hammer Summitt for taking the final shot out of player of the year Parker’s hands. But she went with it.

Parker indeed drew the defense — and she rifled a pass into the post, where Alexis Hornbuckle elevated for a putback as the horn went off. Game over. Tennessee went on win the title over Stanford.

Sally Jenkins , Sports columnist