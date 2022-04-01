March Madness has reached the Final Four of the NCAA women’s tournament, the 40th anniversary of the first NCAA women’s Final Four. Three No. 1 seeds (South Carolina, Stanford and Louisville) and a No. 2 seed (Connecticut) are the last teams standing from the field of 68.

The Gamecocks and Cardinals (not to be confused with the Stanford Cardinal) have gotten things started in the first national semifinal from Target Center in Minneapolis. The second semifinal will feature the Cardinal (not to be confused with the Louisville Cardinals) against the Huskies. That game will start at approximately 9:30 p.m.

The winners will advance to Sunday’s national championship game.

Follow along for live updates, analysis and highlights from March Madness.

What to know about the Final Four

7:39 p.m.
Sally Jenkins: Here is the problem for Louisville. The task is not just to stop South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston and Destanni Henderson once. They’re going to have to stop them TWICE.In the last round, South Carolina scored 26 of its 69 points on second-chance opportunities. Holding the Gamecocks to one-and-outs for a full 40 minutes is a very big ask of any defense. Of course, one answer to that is to force turnovers and deny them even the first shot.
7:05 p.m.
Sally Jenkins: Dawn Staley won 10 gold medals of various sorts for USA Basketball as a player, and in her final Olympic appearance in 2004, she was the right hand of national team coach Van Chancellor, who accurately predicted back then that she would make a great head coach in her own right. Among Staley’s chores was to help Chancellor roust players on to the practice floor from the locker room, where Chancellor complained they spent too much time “trying to look pretty, and that’s just a coldhearted fact.” When the United States won the gold medal, the players tossed their acknowledged leader Staley into the air. “They seem to think I’m some kind of lightweight,” she said. Even then, Staley was lobbying for more resources for her sport. “It’s a point we’re trying to prove,” she said. “If we can beat the very best in the Olympics, why can’t our rich country embrace it in the form of a profession?”
6:33 p.m.
Sally Jenkins: Your ESPN host Nikki Fargas played a little known but critical role in the 2008 Final Four as an assistant coach to Tennessee’s Pat Summitt, during a 47-46 victory over LSU in a grim defensive struggle settled at the buzzer. Tennessee, led by the great Candace Parker, trailed by a point with just 7.1 seconds left. Scouting the game at the press table was Stanford Coach Tara VanDerveer, whose team had already made the final. VanDerveer said, “Watch, Tennessee’s going to pull another rabbit out of the hat.” And she was right.In the huddle, Fargas grabbed Summitt by the wrist and said, “Have Candace bring the ball up the court.” Her thinking was the LSU defense would flood to Parker and open a shot for someone else. It was a nervy, counterintuitive call — if it didn’t work the entire world would hammer Summitt for taking the final shot out of player of the year Parker’s hands. But she went with it.Parker indeed drew the defense — and she rifled a pass into the post, where Alexis Hornbuckle elevated for a putback as the horn went off. Game over. Tennessee went on win the title over Stanford.
