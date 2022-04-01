32 teams
for a trophy
Eight groups of four teams will pull from the six FIFA confederations.
Group
Group
Group
Group
A
B
C
D
FIFA
rank
1st
3
France
4
Argentina
5
England
9
Mexico
10
10
Nether.
11
Denm.
U.S.
15
20
Senegal
20
21
Iran
26
Poland
And Wales (18),
Ukraine (27) or Scotland (39)
30
35
Tunisia
40
And Peru (22), Australia (42)
or UAE (68)
46
Ecuador
49
Saudi
Arabia
50
51
Qatar
60
Group
Group
Group
Group
e
f
g
h
FIFA
rank
1st
1
Brazil
2
Belgium
7
Spain
8
Port.
10
12
Germany
13
Urug.
14
Switz.
16
Croatia
20
23
Japan
24
Morocco
25
Serbia
And Costa Rica (31) or New Zealand (101)
29
South
Korea
30
37
Cameroon
38
Canada
40
50
60
60
Ghana
Host
1 Qatar
CONMEBOL
4
CONCACAF
3
UEFA
13
CAF
5
AFC
4
TBD
2
North, Central America and Caribbean
Europe
Africa
South
America
Asia
32 teams
for a trophy
Eight groups of four teams will pull from the six FIFA confederations.
Group
Group
Group
Group
Group
Group
Group
Group
A
B
C
D
E
F
G
H
FIFA
rank
Brazil
1
1st
Belgium
2
France
3
Argentina
4
England
5
Spain
7
Portugal
8
Mexico
9
Netherlands
10
10th
Denmark
11
Germany
12
Uruguay
13
Switzerland
14
U.S.
15
Croatia
16
Senegal
20
20th
Iran
21
Japan
23
Morocco
24
Serbia
25
Poland
26
And Wales (18),
Ukraine (27) or Scotland (39)
South
Korea
29
30th
And Costa Rica (31) or New Zealand (101)
Tunisia
35
Cameroon
37
Canada
38
40th
And Peru (22), Australia (42)
or UAE (68)
Ecuador
46
Saudi
Arabia
49
50th
Qatar
51
Ghana
60
60th
Federation
Teams
Host
1
UEFA
13
CAF
5
CONMEBOL
4
AFC
4
CONCACAF
3
TBD
2
North, Central America and Caribbean
Qatar
Europe
Africa
South America
Asia
But the Americans certainly didn’t land the softest group for the quadrennial spectacle, which runs from Nov. 21 to Dec. 18. Although Group A includes a resurgent Netherlands team and African champion Senegal, the presence of Qatar — a first-time participant that received a top seed as the host nation — and Ecuador arguably makes that the weakest slate of teams. Group H isn’t particularly daunting, either, with talented but underachieving Portugal joined by an aging Uruguay team and underdogs South Korea and Ghana.
USMNT lands a tough but manageable group
Through three-quarters of the draw, the Americans — who were plucked from Pot 2 — could hardly have asked for a more favorable schedule. England is laden with talent but less imposing than fellow top seeds Brazil, Argentina, France and Spain. Considering Pot 3 could have served up Senegal or a Poland squad led by FIFA player of the year Robert Lewandowski, the Americans must’ve been pleased to see Iran land in Group B.
Pot 4 was where things got dicey: The Americans’ group drew the winner of the final European playoff, which was delayed to June because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Wales, which already defeated Austria in its playoff semifinal, will face Scotland or Ukraine for the final spot in Group B. None of these teams are contenders; Wales hasn’t been to the World Cup since 1958, Scotland hasn’t won a game in the tournament since 1990 and Ukraine has been to just one World Cup, in 2006. But with all three squads ranked in FIFA’s top 40, they represented some of Pot 4′s toughest options.
There’s also some intriguing recent history to keep in mind: Although the United States has never faced Wales, Scotland or Ukraine on soccer’s grandest stage, the Americans lost to Iran, 2-1, in the 1998 group stage and tied England, 1-1, in the teams’ 2010 opener.
How does the USMNT shape up?
Before the United States failed to qualify for the 2018 tournament, the Americans had advanced out of the group stage in three of their previous four World Cups. With an unprecedented glut of young stars playing for some of Europe’s top teams, the No. 15-ranked U.S. squad should be favored to again advance to the round of 16, where it would face a team from Group A for a chance to return to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2002.
The U.S. men's national team
in the World Cup
The USMNT made it to the semifinals in the first World Cup, played almost a century ago in Uruguay.
Since then, the best result was 20 years ago at the 2002 World Cup.
Did not
qualify
Group
stage
Round
of 16
Quarter-
finals
Semi-
finals
Final
Winner
’30
’34
’38
Withdrew from qualifying
Argentina 6,
U.S. 1
’50
’54
’58
’62
’66
’70
’74
’78
The U.S. hosted the World Cup in 1994
’82
’86
’90
Germany 1,
U.S. 0
’94
’98
’02
’06
’10
’14
’18
That run ended when the Americans largely outplayed eventual runner-up Germany but fell, 1-0, on Michael Ballack’s first-half strike. Before that, you have to go all the way back to the first World Cup in 1930 — when the Americans were routed, 6-1, by Argentina in the semifinals — to find a U.S. run past the round of 16.
Coach
G. Berhalter
Projected lineup
A. Robinson
G. Reyna
C. Pulisic
M. Robinson
Z. Steffen
B. Aaronson
T. Adams
W. Zimmerman
G. Reyna
W. McKennie
S. Dest
Reserves
GOALKEEPERS
M. Turner
E. Horvath
DEFENDERS
D. Yedlin
R. Cannon
C. Richards
A. Long
MIDFIELDERS
K. Acosta
L. De La Torre
ATTACKERS
B. Aaronson
T. Weah
P. Arriola
J. Ferreira
Projected lineup
A. Robinson
Y. Musah
C. Pulisic
M. Robinson
Z. Steffen
R. Pepi
T. Adams
W. Zimmerman
G. Reyna
W. McKennie
Coach
G. Berhalter
48 years old
S. Dest
Reserves
GOALKEEPERS
M. Turner
E. Horvath
DEFENDERS
D. Yedlin
R. Cannon
C. Richards
A. Long
MIDFIELDERS
K. Acosta
L. De La Torre
ATTACKERS
B. Aaronson
T. Weah
P. Arriola
J. Ferreira
When U.S. Coach Gregg Berhalter — a defender on that 2002 World Cup squad — picks his roster for Qatar, he’ll have a wealth of enticing options to choose from. The goalkeeping corps includes Manchester City backup Zack Steffen and incoming Arsenal shot-stopper Matt Turner. Sergiño Dest, an attack-minded right back, roams the flank for Spanish heavyweight Barcelona. Midfielders Tyler Adams (Germany’s RB Leipzig), Weston McKennie (Italy’s Juventus) and Yunas Musah (Spain’s Valencia) also log regular minutes in top European leagues. And Gio Reyna, a crafty 19-year-old playmaker for Germany’s Borussia Dortmund, is healthy again after missing most of qualifying with a hamstring injury.
The star
Christian Pulisic
23 years old, Hershey, Pa
Chelsea FC
National
Team stats
48
games
21
goals
The star
Christian Pulisic
23 years old, Hershey, Pa
Chelsea FC
National
Team stats
48
games
21
goals
9
The star
Christian Pulisic
23 years old, Hershey, Pa
Chelsea FC
National
Team stats
48
21
games
goals
But the U.S. fortunes will largely rest on the shoulders of 23-year-old Christian Pulisic, a menacing attacking threat who signed with Chelsea for a $73 million transfer fee in 2019 — a record for an American — and went on to help the English Premier League side win the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League. After a then-teenage Pulisic tried and failed to carry the United States to the 2018 tournament, the Hershey, Pa., native will finally get his chance to shine on the World Cup stage.
England
England finds itself in the midst of a golden generation, having advanced to the 2018 World Cup semifinals and the European Championship final last summer. For a nation that lifted the 1966 World Cup on home soil but has mostly underachieved since, the Three Lions’ newfound optimism stems from a roster featuring decorated Tottenham striker Harry Kane, dynamic Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling and such promising attackers as Mason Mount, Phil Foden and Jack Grealish.
England
in the World Cup
England won the World Cup it hosted in 1966.
Did not
qualify
Group
stage
Round
of 16
Quarter-
finals
Semi-
finals
Final
Winner
’30
Not a FIFA
member
’34
’38
’50
’54
’58
’62
’66
’70
’74
England 4,
Germany 2
’78
’82
’86
’90
’94
’98
’02
’06
’10
’14
’18
Coach
G. Southgate
Projected lineup
L. Shaw
H. Maguire
M. Mount
D. Rice
J. Stones
J. Pickford
K. Phillips
R. Sterling
K. Walker
K. Trippier
Projected lineup
L. Shaw
H. Maguire
M. Mount
D. Rice
J. Stones
J. Pickford
H. Kane
K. Phillips
R. Sterling
K. Walker
Coach
G. Southgate
51 years old
K. Trippier
The star
Harry Kane
28 years old, London, England
Tottenham Hotspur FC
National
Team stats
69
games
49
goals
The star
Harry Kane
28 years old, London, England
Tottenham Hotspur FC
National
Team stats
69
games
49
goals
The star
Harry Kane
28 years old, London, England
Tottenham Hotspur FC
National
Team stats
69
49
games
goals
Iran
Although Iran enjoyed a dominant qualifying campaign in Asia, going 8-1-1 to win a group that included World Cup regular South Korea, the Middle Eastern nation has never gotten out of the first round. If the Iranians want to beat the odds and escape Group B, they’ll need to lean on forward Sardar Azmoun, who was a prolific scorer for Russia’s Zenit Saint Petersburg before moving to Germany’s Bayer Leverkusen this winter.
Iran in
the World Cup
Iran played its first World Cup in 1974, quit in 1982 and was disqualified in 1986.
Did not
qualify
Group
stage
Round
of 16
Quarter-
finals
Semi-
finals
Final
Winner
’30
Not a FIFA
member
’34
’38
’50
’54
’58
’62
’66
’70
’74
’78
’82
’86
’90
’94
’98
’02
’06
’10
’14
’18
Coach
D. Skocic
Projected lineup
E. Hajsafi
E. Hajsafi
M. Hosseini
M. Hosseini
A. Beiranvand
S. Azmoun
S. Afagh
M. Pouraliganji
M. Pouraliganji
R. Rezaeian
R. Rezaeian
Coach
D. Skocic
Projected lineup
E. Hajsafi
E. Hajsafi
M. Hosseini
M. Hosseini
A. Beiranvand
S. Azmoun
S. Afagh
M. Pouraliganji
M. Pouraliganji
R. Rezaeian
R. Rezaeian
Projected lineup
E. Hajsafi
E. Hajsafi
M. Hosseini
M. Hosseini
A. Beiranvand
S. Azmoun
S. Afagh
M. Pouraliganji
M. Pouraliganji
Coach
D. Skocic
53 years old
R. Rezaeian
R. Rezaeian
The star
Sardar Azmoun
27 years old, Gonbad-e Kavus, Iran
Bayer Leverkusen
National
Team stats
62
games
40
goals
The star
Sardar Azmoun
27 years old, Gonbad-e Kavus, Iran
Bayer Leverkusen
National
Team stats
62
games
40
goals
The star
Sardar Azmoun
27 years old, Gonbad-e Kavus, Iran
Bayer Leverkusen
National
Team stats
62
40
games
goals
Washington Post stuff illustrations with photos by Julio Cortez/AP, Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY, Dylan Martinez/REUTERS, Farshad Abbasi/AFP, Vincent Mignott/EPA-EFE, John Raoux/AP, Eric Gay/AP and Eduardo Verdugo/AP.