32 teams for a trophy Eight groups of four teams will pull from the six FIFA confederations. Group Group Group Group A B C D FIFA rank 1st 3 France 4 Argentina 5 England 9 Mexico 10 10 Nether. 11 Denm. U.S. 15 20 Senegal 20 21 Iran 26 Poland And Wales (18), Ukraine (27) or Scotland (39) 30 35 Tunisia 40 And Peru (22), Australia (42) or UAE (68) 46 Ecuador 49 Saudi Arabia 50 51 Qatar 60 Group Group Group Group e f g h FIFA rank 1st 1 Brazil 2 Belgium 7 Spain 8 Port. 10 12 Germany 13 Urug. 14 Switz. 16 Croatia 20 23 Japan 24 Morocco 25 Serbia And Costa Rica (31) or New Zealand (101) 29 South Korea 30 37 Cameroon 38 Canada 40 50 60 60 Ghana Host 1 Qatar CONMEBOL 4 CONCACAF 3 UEFA 13 CAF 5 AFC 4 TBD 2 North, Central America and Caribbean Europe Africa South America Asia

But the Americans certainly didn’t land the softest group for the quadrennial spectacle, which runs from Nov. 21 to Dec. 18. Although Group A includes a resurgent Netherlands team and African champion Senegal, the presence of Qatar — a first-time participant that received a top seed as the host nation — and Ecuador arguably makes that the weakest slate of teams. Group H isn’t particularly daunting, either, with talented but underachieving Portugal joined by an aging Uruguay team and underdogs South Korea and Ghana.

USMNT lands a tough but manageable group

Through three-quarters of the draw, the Americans — who were plucked from Pot 2 — could hardly have asked for a more favorable schedule. England is laden with talent but less imposing than fellow top seeds Brazil, Argentina, France and Spain. Considering Pot 3 could have served up Senegal or a Poland squad led by FIFA player of the year Robert Lewandowski, the Americans must’ve been pleased to see Iran land in Group B.

Pot 4 was where things got dicey: The Americans’ group drew the winner of the final European playoff, which was delayed to June because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Wales, which already defeated Austria in its playoff semifinal, will face Scotland or Ukraine for the final spot in Group B. None of these teams are contenders; Wales hasn’t been to the World Cup since 1958, Scotland hasn’t won a game in the tournament since 1990 and Ukraine has been to just one World Cup, in 2006. But with all three squads ranked in FIFA’s top 40, they represented some of Pot 4′s toughest options.

There’s also some intriguing recent history to keep in mind: Although the United States has never faced Wales, Scotland or Ukraine on soccer’s grandest stage, the Americans lost to Iran, 2-1, in the 1998 group stage and tied England, 1-1, in the teams’ 2010 opener.

How does the USMNT shape up?

Before the United States failed to qualify for the 2018 tournament, the Americans had advanced out of the group stage in three of their previous four World Cups. With an unprecedented glut of young stars playing for some of Europe’s top teams, the No. 15-ranked U.S. squad should be favored to again advance to the round of 16, where it would face a team from Group A for a chance to return to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2002.

The U.S. men's national team in the World Cup The USMNT made it to the semifinals in the first World Cup, played almost a century ago in Uruguay. Since then, the best result was 20 years ago at the 2002 World Cup. Did not qualify Group stage Round of 16 Quarter- finals Semi- finals Final Winner '30 '34 '38 Withdrew from qualifying Argentina 6, U.S. 1 '50 '54 '58 '62 '66 '70 '74 '78 The U.S. hosted the World Cup in 1994 '82 '86 '90 Germany 1, U.S. 0 '94 '98 '02 '06 '10 '14 '18

That run ended when the Americans largely outplayed eventual runner-up Germany but fell, 1-0, on Michael Ballack’s first-half strike. Before that, you have to go all the way back to the first World Cup in 1930 — when the Americans were routed, 6-1, by Argentina in the semifinals — to find a U.S. run past the round of 16.

Coach G. Berhalter Projected lineup A. Robinson G. Reyna C. Pulisic M. Robinson Z. Steffen B. Aaronson T. Adams W. Zimmerman G. Reyna W. McKennie S. Dest Reserves GOALKEEPERS M. Turner E. Horvath DEFENDERS D. Yedlin R. Cannon C. Richards A. Long MIDFIELDERS K. Acosta L. De La Torre ATTACKERS B. Aaronson T. Weah P. Arriola J. Ferreira

When U.S. Coach Gregg Berhalter — a defender on that 2002 World Cup squad — picks his roster for Qatar, he’ll have a wealth of enticing options to choose from. The goalkeeping corps includes Manchester City backup Zack Steffen and incoming Arsenal shot-stopper Matt Turner. Sergiño Dest, an attack-minded right back, roams the flank for Spanish heavyweight Barcelona. Midfielders Tyler Adams (Germany’s RB Leipzig), Weston McKennie (Italy’s Juventus) and Yunas Musah (Spain’s Valencia) also log regular minutes in top European leagues. And Gio Reyna, a crafty 19-year-old playmaker for Germany’s Borussia Dortmund, is healthy again after missing most of qualifying with a hamstring injury.

The star Christian Pulisic 23 years old, Hershey, Pa Chelsea F.C. National Team stats 48 games 21 goals

But the U.S. fortunes will largely rest on the shoulders of 23-year-old Christian Pulisic, a menacing attacking threat who signed with Chelsea for a $73 million transfer fee in 2019 — a record for an American — and went on to help the English Premier League side win the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League. After a then-teenage Pulisic tried and failed to carry the United States to the 2018 tournament, the Hershey, Pa., native will finally get his chance to shine on the World Cup stage.

England

England finds itself in the midst of a golden generation, having advanced to the 2018 World Cup semifinals and the European Championship final last summer. For a nation that lifted the 1966 World Cup on home soil but has mostly underachieved since, the Three Lions’ newfound optimism stems from a roster featuring decorated Tottenham striker Harry Kane, dynamic Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling and such promising attackers as Mason Mount, Phil Foden and Jack Grealish.

England in the World Cup England won the World Cup it hosted in 1966. Did not qualify Group stage Round of 16 Quarter- finals Semi- finals Final Winner '30 Not a FIFA member '34 '38 '50 '54 '58 '62 '66 '70 '74 England 4, Germany 2 '78 '82 '86 '90 '94 '98 '02 '06 '10 '14 '18

Coach G. Southgate Projected lineup L. Shaw H. Maguire M. Mount D. Rice J. Stones J. Pickford K. Phillips R. Sterling K. Walker K. Trippier

The star Harry Kane 28 years old, London, England Tottenham Hotspur F.C. National Team stats 69 games 49 goals

Iran

Although Iran enjoyed a dominant qualifying campaign in Asia, going 8-1-1 to win a group that included World Cup regular South Korea, the Middle Eastern nation has never gotten out of the first round. If the Iranians want to beat the odds and escape Group B, they’ll need to lean on forward Sardar Azmoun, who was a prolific scorer for Russia’s Zenit Saint Petersburg before moving to Germany’s Bayer Leverkusen this winter.

Iran in the World Cup Iran played its first World Cup in 1974, quit in 1982 and was disqualified in 1986. Did not qualify Group stage Round of 16 Quarter- finals Semi- finals Final Winner '30 Not a FIFA member '34 '38 '50 '54 '58 '62 '66 '70 '74 '78 '82 '86 '90 '94 '98 '02 '06 '10 '14 '18

Coach D. Skocic Projected lineup E. Hajsafi M. Hosseini A. Beiranvand S. Azmoun S. Afagh M. Pouraliganji R. Rezaeian

The star Sardar Azmoun 27 years old, Gonbad-e Kavus, Iran Bayer Leverkusen National Team stats 62 games 40 goals