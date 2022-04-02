“I don’t think there’s a day that goes by that anyone even remotely close to her or knows her or has played with her before doesn’t feel it,” said Kelsey Plum, who won Olympic gold with the three-on-three team. “It’s absolutely heartbreaking. I was just talking to [Breanna Stewart] the other day, Stewie’s like every day, I just have a moment where I’m like, man, BG’s out on the other side and there’s nothing [to do about it]. Can’t communicate with or anything like that.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“So it's been really hard and I can't imagine what her family [is going through].”

Griner plays for UMMC Ekaterinburg during the WNBA offseason and was returning to Russia when she was arrested Feb. 17. Russian state news agency TASS recently reported that her arrest has been extended until May 19. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine added another wrinkle to the situation, as relations between the United States and Russia are particularly strained with President Biden recently saying Russian President Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power.” There’s a belief that the more Griner’s situation is politicized, the worse it will be for her.

That has led to a delicate balance between people not wanting to speak publicly and others who feel the silence means Griner is not receiving all the support possible.

WNBA star Brittney Griner's detention in Russia for the alleged possession of vape cartridges containing hash oil has been extended until May 19. (Video: Reuters, Photo: Brian Snyder/Reuters/Reuters)

The WNBA regular season begins May 6.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

A large number of WNBA players spend the offseason playing overseas to supplement their salaries, but now some are wondering whether the risk is worth it. Aerial Powers used to play overseas, but has stopped in the last few years as she has made additional income through esports endeavors with Team Liquid.

“I’m guessing that some of them will be a little nervous,” Powers said. “Even when the news came out that people that were in her cell were also Americans, the first thing I thought was, ‘Dang, I wonder if their family even knew they were in there?’ ”

Olympic gold medalist and Washington Mystics guard Ariel Atkins was playing in Ukraine this offseason before the war broke out. The team moved to play in Bulgaria for a week before playing in Turkey for a week, then the squad was disbanded. She called Griner’s situation “scary” and said it makes one consider additional factors moving forward.

U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said during a March 23 news conference that a U.S. Embassy official was granted a visit with Griner and that she “is doing as well as can be expected.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“I'm just praying for her safety and her sanity, really,” Atkins said. “She's just such a good human, man. BG's such a dope person. I'm just [waiting] for her to return home, to see her smile, her charisma, just her being her. So I hope this experience doesn't change who she is as a person.”

Atkins spent about four months in Ukraine and was hesitant to speak deeply about the war. She pointed out that her situation and experience differed completely from those of teammates and others who live in the besieged country.

“The Ukraine that I know and the Ukraine that’s being hurt and hatred towards today, is not what I know,” Atkins said. “It’s not really my story to tell because I got to come home to my family. I have teammates that still don’t have a home. I have teammates that are living with friends. I have teammates that can never go back to their home.”

The situation has, once again, put the spotlight on WNBA salaries. The most recent collective bargaining agreement made more money available to players, but a disparity remains.