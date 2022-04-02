March Madness has reached the Final Four of the NCAA men’s tournament. Kansas, Villanova, Duke and North Carolina are the last teams standing from the field of 68.

The Jayhawks and the Wildcats will get things started in the first national semifinal at the Superdome in New Orleans. Tip-off is at 6:09 p.m. Eastern. The second semifinal will be the highly anticipated showdown between the bitter rivals from the ACC. The Blue Devils, in Mike Krzyzewski’s final season, will take on the Tar Heels at approximately 8:49 p.m.

The winners will advance to Monday’s national championship game.

Follow along for live updates, analysis and highlights from March Madness.

What to know about the Final Four