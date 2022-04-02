And then, along the way, Rhonda Smith-Banchero came to epitomize a phenomenon turning up across the American generations: male basketball players with their mothers as first architects. She and husband Mario Banchero, who was a walk-on tight end at Washington, parent their three children — the first being Paolo, the 6-foot-10 Duke freshman heading for the Final Four in New Orleans with his sublime combination: a body you wouldn’t want to crash into, a silkiness you wouldn’t want to miss seeing and what his mother calls “an old soul.”

“Yeah, she was definitely the main basketball influence in my life,” he said last week at the West Region in San Francisco.

Then, asked about the still-flowering respect for the female athlete in the country, he said: “I definitely think women’s basketball still needs more recognition and more, you know, just more viewing from the public eye. I love watching women’s basketball, you know — college and pro. My mom always was watching it, so I grew up watching it. My mom coached women’s basketball, so I always watched it. They play — I think women play a lot more fundamentally sound brand of basketball, and it’s really sometimes better to watch than some [men’s] games you see. So, definitely, I’ve been tuned in for sure to the women’s game.”

Fundamentals can yield to gaga in the men’s game, of course, “because they’re so athletic, jumping out of the gym,” Smith-Banchero said in a telephone interview. “The women’s game is, we still use a ton of fundamentals, right? Bounce passes, backdoor cuts. These are key elements. Setting good picks, form shooting.”