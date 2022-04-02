March Madness has reached the Final Four of the NCAA men’s tournament. Kansas, Villanova, Duke and North Carolina are the last teams standing from the field of 68.

The Jayhawks and the Wildcats have things started in the first national semifinal at the Superdome in New Orleans. The second semifinal will be the highly anticipated showdown between the bitter rivals from the ACC. The Blue Devils, in Mike Krzyzewski’s final season, will take on the Tar Heels at approximately 8:49 p.m.

The winners will advance to Monday’s national championship game.

Follow along for live updates, analysis and highlights from March Madness.

What to know about the Final Four

6:28 p.m.
Adam Kilgore: After giving up 15 points in its second-half blitz of Miami in the Elite Eight, Kansas has allowed eight in the first 8:27 tonight. That’s 23 points allowed over 28.5 minutes against two good offenses. The Jayhawks, the 18th-rated team in the country in Ken Pomeroy’s defensive efficiency ratings, are playing like a defensive force.
6:17 p.m.
Adam Kilgore: This has been a very out-of-sorts start for Villanova. The surest bet in the NCAA tournament — not just this season — is that Villanova will execute its offense with precision and find an open shot. Kansas’s length has really effected the Wildcats, though, and bogged down what is usually an efficient machine. Collin Gillespie already has two turnovers. Gillespie usually has his way backing down guards with his strength, but the Jayhawks have overwhelmed him when he’s tried to initiate offense from the post.
6:10 p.m.
Adam Kilgore: Early on, I’ll be looking for whether Villanova can stay with Kansas’s muscular, fast guards without fouling. The Wildcats lack depth even with Justin Moore, who is out for the tournament after tearing his ACL in the Elite Eight. Villanova has the experience and execution to win without Moore, but its margin of error is smaller.
