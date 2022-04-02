The winners will advance to Monday’s national championship game.
Follow along for live updates, analysis and highlights from March Madness.
What to know about the Final Four
Kansas setting the tone early against VillanovaReturn to menu
Kansas has set the pace through its tempo and suffocating defense, trapping and frustrating Villanova on the way to a quick 10-point run and a 10-2 lead. Kansas all-American Ochai Agbaji has been automatic so far, sinking a pair of three-pointers. Big man David McCormack has also been central to the Jayhawks’ offense, scoring four points. Villanova already has four turnovers through the first four minutes and change.
Villanova’s Justin Moore out for Final Four with Achilles’ tearReturn to menu
The joy of the win Saturday over Houston that sent second-seeded Villanova to the Final Four was tempered by an injury suffered by Justin Moore in the final minute. On Sunday, the Wildcats announced that Moore is out for the rest of the NCAA tournament with a torn Achilles’ tendon.
Moore, Villanova’s second-leading scorer and a major contributor to its tournament run, was shown in despair on the bench at the end of the Elite Eight win as teammates came over to console him. A junior guard who played at high school ball at DeMatha, Moore is scheduled to undergo surgery this week.
“This is a tough blow for all of us, not just because of the great player Justin is, but because of what he means to us as teammates and coaches,” Villanova Coach Jay Wright, whose team will play Kansas in the Final Four, said in a statement. “As one of our captains, Justin has been an integral part of our success. He helps our team in so many ways. Every game, he guards the opponent’s best scorer and is one of the toughest rebounding guards we have had in our time at Villanova.
Kansas was good. With Remy Martin, the Jayhawks are at another level.Return to menu
The college basketball season hadn’t officially begun, and the outcome of this exhibition game held no meaning within the scope of another year full of title aspirations. But Kansas fans in Allen Fieldhouse already were chanting Remy Martin’s name.
The new point guard flashed his skill, and as one of the best transfer prospects last offseason, he brought a jolt of optimism to the storied program. Martin arrived with an extensive collection of accolades from his four seasons at Arizona State — and more seemed to be on the horizon, starting with Big 12 preseason player of the year honors. He has made it to the peak he imagined — he’s at the Final Four as a No. 1 seed chasing a championship — but his path to New Orleans veered far off course before he finally returned to form at the ideal time.
A few months after that exhibition game, as Martin began settling into a groove at his new school, he bumped a knee into an opposing player. He fell to the court and grimaced as he returned to his feet. He later subbed back into the game, a lopsided win over Nevada in late December, but that injury, a deep bone bruise, spiraled into a months-long period of uncertainty, with Martin spending extended stretches on the bench.
With tears, thanks and symmetry, Hubert Davis has UNC in the Final FourReturn to menu
PHILADELPHIA — He had hugged his North Carolina players and shaken hands with the Saint Peter’s coaches, and all of a sudden, at last, Hubert Davis was alone. He paced toward midcourt Sunday night in the moments after he had led the Tar Heels to the Final Four. Davis thought about his players, their parents, the hours and stress poured into recruiting, the impact it all had on his wife and children. He stopped. Davis buried his hands in his face, bent at the waist and cried.
“It was the first time that I can remember in the last 11½ months that I could take a deep breath, and it just came out,” Davis said. “It’s not just this year. It’s everything.”
In the wildly anticipated first NCAA tournament meeting of North Carolina and Duke on Saturday night in New Orleans, the spotlight will fall primarily on Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski, who will retire after either a loss to Duke’s ancient rival or following the national championship game Monday. The achievement of the man on the other sideline merits its own historical perspective.
Davis, 51, moved one seat over and took charge of the North Carolina program after Roy Williams retired in April. He became the first rookie coach to reach the Final Four since Bill Guthridge led North Carolina there the year after Dean Smith retired, joining three of his mentors as coaches who have guided the Tar Heels to the first weekend in April.
Paolo Banchero’s smooth game? The Duke star gets it from his mom.Return to menu
And then, along the way, Rhonda Smith-Banchero came to epitomize a phenomenon turning up across the American generations: male basketball players with their mothers as first architects. She and husband Mario Banchero, who was a walk-on tight end at Washington, parent their three children — the first being Paolo, the 6-foot-10 Duke freshman heading for the Final Four in New Orleans with his sublime combination: a body you wouldn’t want to crash into, a silkiness you wouldn’t want to miss seeing and what his mother calls “an old soul.”
“Yeah, she was definitely the main basketball influence in my life,” he said last week at the West Region in San Francisco.
Then, asked about the still-flowering respect for the female athlete in the country, he said: “I definitely think women’s basketball still needs more recognition and more, you know, just more viewing from the public eye. I love watching women’s basketball, you know — college and pro. My mom always was watching it, so I grew up watching it. My mom coached women’s basketball, so I always watched it. They play — I think women play a lot more fundamentally sound brand of basketball, and it’s really sometimes better to watch than some [men’s] games you see. So, definitely, I’ve been tuned in for sure to the women’s game.”
Fundamentals can yield to gaga in the men’s game, of course, “because they’re so athletic, jumping out of the gym,” Smith-Banchero said in a telephone interview. “The women’s game is, we still use a ton of fundamentals, right? Bounce passes, backdoor cuts. These are key elements. Setting good picks, form shooting.”
She declared: “Expose your male child to the female game.”
The Duke-North Carolina rivalry, by the numbersReturn to menu
Duke and North Carolina have met 257 times in one of college basketball’s grandest rivalries, a century of hard-fought clashes that were contested during the regular season, the ACC tournament and once, 51 years ago, in the semifinals of the NIT.
But never have these blue-blooded programs met in the NCAA tournament as they will Saturday night in a national semifinal in New Orleans. They came close in 1991, when both teams made the Final Four, but they were on opposite sides of the bracket, and North Carolina fell to Kansas in a national semifinal.
North Carolina leads the series 142-115. The Tar Heels won the first game between the rivals in 1920, a 36-25 victory when Duke was still known as Trinity College, and the most recent contest, a convincing 94-81 victory at Cameron Indoor Stadium on the night Mike Krzyzewski coached his final home game for the Blue Devils. Neither team has played any other opponent more often.
(Two of Duke’s losses came during the 1994-95 season, when Krzyzewski was not coaching because of back surgery.)
The Tar Heels have more Final Four appearances — a record 21 to Duke’s 17 — and have won more ACC regular season championships (32 to 20), but Duke has more ACC tournament titles (21 to 18). Together, they have won 39 of the 68 ACC tournament titles.
Women’s Final Four: U-Conn. knocks off Stanford, joins South Carolina in title gameReturn to menu
The NCAA women’s basketball tournament will usher in a new champion.
Connecticut knocked off defending NCAA champion Stanford, 63-58, in the Final Four on Friday in Minneapolis. The Huskies, searching for their 12th national title but first since 2016, will face South Carolina in Sunday’s championship game after the Gamecocks held off Louisville, 72-59, in the first semifinal. South Carolina is looking for a second title after winning its first in 2017.
Three No. 1 seeds (South Carolina, Stanford and Louisville) were joined by a No. 2 seed (Connecticut) as the last teams standing from the field of 68 as March Madness reached the national semifinals, and the 40th anniversary of the first NCAA women’s Final Four.
A Final Four with one game booming (and the other in a hush)Return to menu
NEW ORLEANS — This latest men’s Final Four boasts a semifinal so loud it automatically ACTIVATES THE SHIFT KEY.
(And it boasts a semifinal so quiet it’s as if it will occur in parentheses.)
Some Final Fours turn up lopsided in noise with the tilt toward one bout, such as Kentucky vs. Wisconsin in 2015 or Duke vs. UNLV in 1991, but this one takes the lopsided cake and blows up the damned thing. The 258th installment of Duke vs. North Carolina, which began in January 1920 and involves a deep-rooted level of highbrow contempt, renders as drastic undercard the 10th installment of Kansas vs. Villanova, which began in March 1968 in the NIT.
“It’s perfect,” Kansas guard Christian Braun said here Friday. “We don’t need anyone to talk us up. I feel like we know who we are. We’re Kansas.” It is Kansas, and it is the lone No. 1 seed left in this March Madness, but a reminder always helps.
In spotting the perfection, Braun embodied an old premise about sports and those who play them in front of witnesses: a yearning to be overlooked. What luck, to be overlooked.
Meanwhile, the participants in Duke vs. North Carolina danced the other dance Friday, the one about playing down the circumstances, the one about taking an inflated dirigible of excitement floating above the Superdome and letting out some of the air. There’s even need for that for 75-year-old Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski who, atop facing a rival that resides forever famously eight miles away, must lighten the heaviness of his pending retirement.