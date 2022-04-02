The Jayhawks earned their place in Monday’s national championship game with an 81-65 win, showcasing a dynamic and complementary offensive attack. They were fueled by standout guard Ochai Agbaji and dominant big man David McCormack. Kansas (33-6) had to fend off the relentless pushes of No. 2 seed Villanova, a team depleted by injury that fell into a double-digit hole before it even scored a field goal. But when the Wildcats tried to climb back, Kansas had the answers.

Now the Jayhawks await the winner of the second semifinal between Duke and North Carolina.

The Jayhawks jumped ahead with scorching start, mostly thanks to Agbaji’s perimeter shooting and McCormark’s inside presence, and their lead grew as large as 19 points in the first half. But Villanova mustered a 10-0 run late in the half and went into halftime trailing 40-29.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The deficit seemed manageable for the Wildcats (30-8) after such a dreadful start. And they eventually trimmed their margin to six with 6:10 left. But they drew no closer.

Kansas junior guard Christian Braun made a pair of three-pointers in the final four minutes — one with the shot clock running down and the deficit still just nine — that gave the Jayhawks the cushion they needed.

Kansas leaned on Agbaji, a national player of the year finalist, who made his first six shots, all from three-point range, and finished with 21 points. Four of those three-pointers came in the opening nine minutes, when the Jayhawks established just about everything they wanted on offense.

Story continues below advertisement

McCormack had 25 points on 10-for-12 shooting while grabbing nine rebounds. When Villanova trimmed the margin to 64-58, its smallest deficit of the second half, McCormack answered with a tough jump shot in the paint.

Advertisement

Villanova’s defense, a staple of Coach Jay Wright teams, struggled to find its footing at the start. The Jayhawks hit 13 of their first 19 shots, sending Kansas fans out of their seats as an early celebration began. But Wright’s team hung around. The Wildcats made 13 of 31 shots from three-point range, which kept them within striking distance.

Collin Gillespie scored eight of Villanova’s 10 consecutive points to close the first half. The fifth-year point guard finished with a team-high 17 points and a 5-for-8 mark from beyond the arc.

Story continues below advertisement

These two teams met in the 2018 Final Four, and the Wildcats made 18 three-pointers in a rout of Kansas that night in San Antonio. Villanova went on to win the national title, and Jayhawks Coach Bill Self says now, “I get tics whenever I think about [that game].”

Advertisement

He joked that the Jayhawks’ 2-0 run after the opening tip in that national semifinal four years ago might have been the highlight for his team. Self watched the film of that game this week, not to revisit the disappointment but to remember how the Wildcats attacked Kansas’s defense in the paint. This time, Kansas kept its title hopes alive and will have a chance to win its first national championship since 2008.