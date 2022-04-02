The Jayhawks earned their place in Monday’s national championship game with an 81-65 win, showcasing a dynamic and complementary offensive attack. They were fueled by standout guard Ochai Agbaji and dominant big man David McCormack. Kansas (33-6) had to fend off the relentless pushes of No. 2 seed Villanova, a team depleted by injury that fell into a double-digit hole before it even scored a field goal. But when the Wildcats tried to climb back, Kansas had the answers.

Now the Jayhawks await the winner of the second semifinal between Duke and North Carolina, and amid their glee as they raced from the court to the locker room, the Kansas players shouted, “One more!” That’s all it will take for the Jayhawks to win their first national title since 2008.

“We don’t come to Kansas to play the Final Four,” junior guard Christian Braun said. “We come to Kansas to win a national championship. Everybody has that mind-set.”

The Jayhawks scored the game’s first 10 points, mostly thanks to Agbaji’s perimeter shooting and McCormack’s inside presence. Their lead grew to as large as 19 in the first half. Kansas entered the semifinal “relaxed but still confident and ready to attack the game,” Agbaji said. That led to a commanding start and a massive early advantage that forced the Wildcats to chase from behind all evening.

After two fouls sent McCormack to the bench for the final six minutes before halftime, Villanova mustered a 10-0 run and went into the break trailing 40-29. The deficit seemed manageable for the Wildcats (30-8) after such a dreadful start, and they eventually trimmed their margin to six with 6:10 left. But they never climbed closer. Braun made a pair of three-pointers in the final four minutes — one with the shot clock running down and the deficit still single digits — that gave the Jayhawks the cushion they needed.

“Even though they were better [early in the second half] and had momentum, we always seemed to have an answer,” Kansas Coach Bill Self said.

The Jayhawks leaned on Agbaji, a national player of the year finalist, who made his first six shots, all from three-point range, and finished with 21 points. Four of those three-pointers came in the opening nine minutes, when the Jayhawks established just about everything they wanted to on offense. Agbaji had made only four three-pointers over the previous four games of the tournament, and Self said the senior’s strong start in the semifinal injected confidence in the rest of the team.

McCormack had a game-high 25 points on 10-for-12 shooting while grabbing nine rebounds. When Villanova trimmed the margin to 64-58, its smallest deficit of the second half, McCormack answered with a tough jump shot in the paint.

Villanova’s defense, a staple of Coach Jay Wright’s teams, struggled to find its footing at the start. The Jayhawks hit 13 of their first 19 shots, sending Kansas fans out of their seats as an early celebration began. But the Wildcats hung around on the strength of their three-point shooting (13 for 31), keeping them within striking distance.

Collin Gillespie scored eight of Villanova’s 10 consecutive points late in the first half. The fifth-year point guard finished with a team-high 17 points and a 5-for-8 mark from beyond the arc.

Villanova’s title hopes took a hit last weekend when Justin Moore, the team’s second-leading scorer, tore his Achilles’ tendon in the waning moments of the team’s Elite Eight victory. The former DeMatha standout sat on the bench in tears, muting the celebration of the Wildcats. Even with Moore, Villanova had a short rotation, primarily relying on six players. In his absence, depth became more of a pressing issue.

Caleb Daniels, a New Orleans native who began his career at Tulane, started in Moore’s place and scored 13 points. Brandon Slater hit 4 of 7 attempts from beyond the arc to help recoup some of the lost production. But the Wildcats couldn’t generate enough late to finish what would have been a stunning comeback. Kansas outscored Villanova 17-7 over the final six minutes.

These two teams met in the 2018 Final Four, and the Wildcats made 18 three-pointers in a rout of Kansas that night in San Antonio. Villanova went on to win the national title, and Self says now, “I get tics whenever I think about [that game].”

He joked that the Jayhawks’ 2-0 run after the opening tip in that national semifinal four years ago might have been the highlight for his team, which later slipped into a 22-4 deficit. Self watched the film of that game this week, not to revisit the disappointment but to remember how the Wildcats attacked Kansas’s defense in the paint. With those memories fresh, Self said Saturday’s game felt like “a little bit of a reversal” of the 2018 game, albeit not quite to the same extent.

Kansas has remained a perennial power under Self, but the Jayhawks haven’t lifted the national championship trophy in more than a decade. Pieces of this Kansas core have played together for a few years, trying to complete that mission. Agbaji, McCormack and Braun were all part of the rotation during the Jayhawks’ impressive 2020 campaign. They were poised to earn a No. 1 seed in the tournament that season before the event was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Losing that opportunity, Self said, has brought more value to this season’s run.