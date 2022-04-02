His struggles have been evident. Eller has recorded only nine goals and 14 assists this season, and has two goals in his last 19 games. His concerning stretch was only amplified during a recent practice.

Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette tried moving Eller to wing while keeping rookie Connor McMichael in the lineup at center, signaling a potential late-season change for the veteran. Eller seemed to be less than enthusiastic, though. He said he’s more comfortable at center, but noted how players need to be able to adapt and it’s good to be versatile. That night, Eller stayed at center when Washington faced the Carolina Hurricanes, shifting to the fourth line after Nic Dowd’s late scratch.

It appears he will continue to play center Sunday against the Minnesota Wild. Eller practiced on a line with Marcus Johansson and Conor Sheary on Friday. McMichael looked to be a healthy scratch at practice, and Laviolette did not want to comment on his status until Sunday.

McMichael, Washington’s first-round draft pick in 2019, has flashed his potential amid Eller’s up-and-down season. Injuries in the lineup have given him more opportunities to grow his game, and he has surprised in recent weeks. McMichael can play center or wing, but center is his natural position.

With McMichael’s surge, the Capitals’ dilemma is easy to spot. When healthy, they have five natural centers at their disposal: Eller, McMichael, Nicklas Backstrom, Evgeny Kuznetsov and Nic Dowd. Of the five, McMichael has the least experience and would typically be the easy choice to sit. But his recent play and Eller’s subpar year does bring some doubt into the equation.

General Manager Brian MacLellan called out Eller’s line ahead of the trade deadline, suggesting it lacked an identity.

“Is it a two-way line, is it offensive, is it defensive?” MacLellan pondered out loud. “I think that's part of the issue that we're having.”

Eller had been paired with so many different wingers that his role and his line changed frequently. He’s often skated with young players, including McMichael and other rookies from the American Hockey League.

“It’s been challenging,” Eller said. “Sometimes maybe you thought you had a good thing going and then something changes around you.”

Eller has been a consistent third-line center during his time in Washington, behind Kuznetsov and Backstrom. It’s a comfortable position for him and he’s been an asset, scoring timely goals while also being reliable defensively. He has one year left on his five-year, $17.5 million deal. If the Capitals don’t perform in the postseason, or Eller doesn’t show improvement, Washington could be at a crossroads with him during the offseason.

Eller admitted his struggles earlier in the season, when he said he slowed his game down too much and was almost too passive and patient on the ice. He would often make the pass right away, but his feet would stop moving and he would lose all momentum. His play started to trend upward after he studied some game film and did some self-reflection.

When he thought he was finally hitting his stride, he tested positive for the coronavirus in mid-November and isolated for 10 days in Anaheim, Calif., before rejoining the team. But both Eller and his team struggled with inconsistent play before he tested positive for the coronavirus again in mid-March. He isolated in Vancouver for six days before he was allowed to travel home.

He has yet to record a point in the five games since his return.

To try to break out of his rough stretch, Eller has been putting in work outside of practice. While Washington was off for two days last week, Eller skated with a local skating coach to hone his technique and work on the basics. He also skated with Joe Snively, who is coming off wrist surgery, on Friday morning.