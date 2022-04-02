Stevenson, 27, made his major league debut in 2017 and appeared in 109 games for the Nationals in 2021. In five seasons with the Nationals, the lefty outfielder has played 248 games, batting .248 with eight home runs and 49 RBI. Stevenson also contributed to the Nationals’ title run in 2019, scoring as a pinch runner on Juan Soto’s go-ahead single in the eighth inning of the National League wild-card game.

Nationals Manager Dave Martinez said the addition of the designated hitter affected Stevenson’s role. In past seasons, Stevenson has been an effective pinch hitter, something Washington won’t need as much with the DH coming to the NL and Nelson Cruz signing with the Nationals last month.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“If he gets another opportunity to play in the big leagues, great,” Martinez said. “If he doesn’t, I hope that he understands that we’d love to have him back.”

The Nationals, whose spring game Saturday night against the Miami Marlins was rained out, also reassigned pitchers Cade Cavalli, Tyler Clippard, Carl Edwards Jr., Jace Fry and catcher Chris Hermann.

Cavalli, the Nationals’ top prospect, had a rough outing this week against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up eight hits in 2⅓ innings, and will begin the year with the Class AAA Rochester Red Wings. The Nationals want to see Cavalli work in the strike zone more rather than relying on chases with his secondary pitches. In a few spring training appearances, he flashed an ability to blow away hitters with a high-90s fastball but was at times overly reliant on it. His arsenal is filled out by a slider, curveball and change-up. Martinez wants Cavalli to use his change-up more.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“He showed some really good things this spring,” Martinez said. “I told him, ‘That door’s going to be wide open for you in the future.’ ”

Clippard, a veteran reliever who signed a minor league deal with the Nationals in late March, will need more time to get ready. Martinez has repeatedly said he doesn’t want to speed up any pitchers who arrived late, especially with a shortened camp.

Stevenson packed up his bags Saturday afternoon. Teammates came up to him and said their goodbyes; Yadiel Hernández and Victor Robles dapped him up, Tres Barrera hugged him, and when Soto saw him packing up, he said: “You out of here? Where you going?”

As he makes his exit, the Nationals’ only extra outfielders left in camp are Gerardo Parra and Hernández. Utility man Dee Strange-Gordon also has spent some time in the outfield.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Ehire Adrianza played outfield with the Atlanta Braves a year ago but injured his left quadriceps in Thursday’s spring training game. Adrianza, who can also play third base, shortstop and second, still looked to be in some pain when walking out of the clubhouse Saturday.

Adrianza’s MRI exam showed a strain in his quad, Martinez said. He said the team will look internally to fill Adrianza’s spot if he goes on the injured list.

Fedde dealing with oblique discomfort

Erick Fedde, who was scheduled to pitch Thursday, was scratched with tightness in his right side. Fedde said he experienced some oblique discomfort for a few days before his start and spoke to the team’s medical staff Thursday morning.

Story continues below advertisement

Fedde had an MRI on Thursday and said the scans came back “pretty clean.” He said he believes the feeling might be related to some scar tissue from an oblique injury last year.

Advertisement

Fedde said he’s going to be cautious but hopes to still be on track to make his first start when the season begins. The 29-year-old right-hander said he was going to play catch Saturday and see how he feels.

“The idea of missing a month sounds much worse than maybe one start, so just trying to be smart in that sense,” Fedde said. “Whatever it comes down to, the idea’s to be cautious.”

If Fedde isn’t ready to go, Martinez said, Joan Adon could fill his spot in the rotation.

Corbin named Opening Day starter

Martinez named Patrick Corbin the team’s Opening Day starter Saturday after Corbin pitched in a minor league game.

Story continues below advertisement

The Nationals open the season at home against the New York Mets on Thursday.

Corbin is looking to bounce back after a down 2021 season in which he posted a 5.82 ERA and allowed an NL-high 37 home runs.

The 32-year-old lefty made one other Opening Day start in 2018 as a member of the Arizona Diamondbacks.