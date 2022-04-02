It will feature one of the tensest games in the 83-year history of the NCAA men’s tournament, a blurry thing with 18 lead changes, five of them in the final three minutes. It will star North Carolina guard Caleb Love stepping up and rocketing in a manful three-point shot with 25 seconds left for a 78-74 lead. It will carry the sound of 70,602 in the Superdome, and it will end every time with the eternal Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski walking off one last time after an 81-77 loss to a bitterest rival.

Somehow, the nightmare will note that that outcome marks the second Tar Heels win over Duke within five Saturdays in spring 2022.

It will only tantalize in the nightmare that Duke’s young players soared in the pressure, that Paolo Banchero scored 20 points with 10 rebounds, that Trevor Keels outdid his recent stuff for 19 points on 8-for-14 shooting. The ending will always rest on North Carolina’s Armando Bacot getting a whopping 21 rebounds, on Love’s 28 points, on shots from RJ Davis and Brady Manek.

At the end, just before the eyes open, there will always be Tar Heels raging to a mass in the corner of the court, jumping madly in joy. There will always be the fact that Krzyzewski’s farewell tour ended with a grown-up No. 8 seed North Carolina (29-9) felling Duke (32-7) to reach a most unlikely national title game with Kansas.

Emerging from the locker room after a long spell inside afterward, Krzyzewski reached the interview dais and spoke of how he hoped all his teams would end up with “tears of joy or tears of sorrow,” because the latter meant they cared. He said: “They won 32 games, man. And they turned it around in March. They’ve been beautiful, beautiful young men to coach.”

He said: “I’ve been blessed to be in the arena, and when you’re in the arena, you’re going to come out feeling great or feeling agony. But you always feel great about being in the arena,” and, “Damn, I was in the arena for a long time.”

He spoke for the last postgame time because North Carolina won a game bloated with bigness, a game of excess in a city of excess, a game that doubled as an excuse to wet one’s shorts. It began with two rivals of close geographic proximity and highbrow mutual contempt, as a rivalry piled atop a coronation piled atop a Final Four piled atop a trilogy this season. By the time it finally started amid the kind of noise that makes neck hairs salute, it had become the game in which each shot seemed bigger than a shot, each rebound seemed an achievement and each turnover seemed totally understandable.

It seemed reasonable to feel scared of it.

So they combined to miss 13 of their first 17 shots and 43 of their first 71 by halftime. Nobody could do too much of anything, and nobody could blame them, so it became a romping cavalcade of missed shots, back and forth. Outside shots clanged or worse. People could, at least, make dunks. In a mad land people had paid large sums to see missed shots, with the sums a factor in the misses.

Duke spent the balance of the half creating little shafts of light for itself with leads of 24-18 and 34-28, and North Carolina spent the same phase making up those deficits with bold drives born of the confidence found March 5 in beating Duke at Duke to wreck the Krzyzewski closing ceremony.

Krzyzewski coached rather quietly from a stool, one level above the bench, looking ashen at times. First-year North Carolina coach Hubert Davis stood, walked, cajoled. The whole thing quickly took on the feel of something that would not meet decision easily, something bound for closeness and hairiness.

The Tar Heels had discovered they could drive, so drive they did, to get to 34-32 a minute before halftime and cause Krzyzewski a timeout. RJ Davis made a pull-up step-back. The 6-foot-4 guard Love made the kind of drive into the redwoods that screams fearlessness, and then Manek tied the game at 34. And then speaking of layups in traffic, there went Duke’s Jeremy Roach, his play becoming a three-point play four seconds before halftime.

Duke led 37-34 and quickly 41-34, but then out of the lighter blue came a Tar Heel surge of 13-0 that wrought booming cheers that seemed pregnant with relief and loathing. Love, returning to the shooting semiconsciousness that makes him alluring, sent a three from the right of the top that nudged in. He sent a three from the left that drained in. Banchero missed twice inside, and Manek went to the right corner to turn around a make a three that looked sure-thing from release. North Carolina got a turnover, and Love drove the fast break to a layup.

It stood 45-41, and soon 47-41, and the nervelessness the young Duke players had located in this tournament, they way they had solved the singular, precarious pressure of their coach’s exit tour, reached its latest, sternest test.

They passed that too, and when Wendell Moore Jr. got a steal and a galloping layup for a 51-49 lead, the game went into a phase of frantic wonder. Leaky Black hit a three (52-51, North Carolina). Moore hit a short jumper (53-52, Duke). Manek stuck a three from the left corner with a hand in his face (55-53, North Carolina). Banchero made the kind of power move pretty much impossible to defend (55-55).

Tight games reserve the right to turn on flukes, and that’s what happened next. Banchero made a terrific block of Davis, then reached out of bounds to save it in but saved it in to Bacot, whose quick layup came with a drawn foul. That opened North Carolina’s window at 58-55. It went to 60-55 with Love’s short jumper from the right. It went to 62-57 when Davis stopped on the right baseline and nailed one.