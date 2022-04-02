The first shot Bueckers took before the game was pure. The first she took during the game was just as pure. On a night when points were hard to come by, the 2021 national player of the year led the Huskies with 14, just enough to give her team a chance to claim a record 12th national championship Sunday night against South Carolina.

“We said the other day points are hard to come by in this tournament,” Connecticut Coach Geno Auriemma said. “And today was no different. We were going to have to win some other way. . . . We didn’t exactly play our A game on the offensive end, but the things we needed to do, when we had to do them, we came up big.”

Connecticut (30-5) seemed in command late until it wasn’t — letting a seven-point advantage get cut to two in the final 40 seconds. But the Huskies made five of six free throws down the stretch to hold on, snapping the Cardinal’s 24-game winning streak.

“It doesn’t really matter the location and where we’re playing. We’re just trying to win and keep playing with this team,” Bueckers said. “It’s awesome that it’s at my hometown, but that’s not really our focus. We’re all just trying to win and whatever we have to do, do it.”

The game was defined by defense, with Connecticut holding top-seeded Stanford (32-4) to just 34.8 percent shooting. Stanford made just four of 23 three-point shots. The second-seeded Huskies weren’t much better, shooting 36.8 percent from the field and making just five of 19 from deep.

Bueckers left the game for a spell in the fourth quarter with a leg injury that left her limping. Coach Geno Auriemma brought her back for the final stretch, even with a hitch in her gait. Offensively, she got help from teammates Evina Westbrook (12 points) and Christyn Williams (10). Former St. John’s College High star Azzi Fudd added eight, including two key free throws in the final minute.

The Huskies were without Dorka Juhasz, who had surgery on her left wrist this week. She was on the bench for the game.

The reigning Final Four most outstanding player, Haley Jones, powered the Cardinal with 20 points and 11 rebounds, and Cameron Brink chipped in 15 points.

“Could have moved the ball better, cut harder,” Jones said. “We’d want some of those shots back. Some of those turnovers back.”

No other Stanford player scored more than six.

“We did not play very well tonight. We really struggled running our offense,” Cardinal Coach Tara VanDerveer said. “There were some self-inflicted wounds out there.”

The game was tight throughout, with the Huskies clinging to a 39-37 lead entering the final quarter. Olivia Nelson-Ododa (eight points, 10 rebounds) opened the scoring with a spinning hook shot that was the start of an 8-2 run to push the lead to 47-39, the largest advantage of the game for either team.

The Cardinal still had a run left, however, trimming its deficit to 58-56 and forcing the Huskies to win it at the free throw line. They did. Fudd, Williams and Aaliyah Edwards made seven consecutive free throws to keep Stanford at bay.