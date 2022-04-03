The Capitals’ goaltending was again the story for all the wrong reasons, their defense showed it still needs work, and their offense struggled to capitalize for the second straight game.

“We are a good team,” Alex Ovechkin said. “It’s just kind of momentum. Maybe in our mind something’s going to happen, but if we want to have success, we can’t play like that. Obviously we knew it’s going to be tough game, it’s going to be a very good opponent that’s going to play against us, and obviously the leadership group and all of us have to play better.”

The Capitals were down 3-0 entering the third period and lost any hope of a comeback when Marcus Foligno added on 30 seconds into the final frame. Hathaway got Washington on the board at 10:28, when Ovechkin’s shot on a delayed penalty hit Hathaway’s skate and got past Cam Talbot, but it was too little, too late. The goal was Hathaway’s 11th this year, tying a career high.

Minnesota capped off the night with an empty-netter from Nicolas Deslauriers with 2:45 left. The Wild, which was playing the second game of a back-to-back, is 9-0-1 in its past 10 games.

Caps goaltender Vitek Vanecek had another troubling performance, allowing four goals on the Wild’s first 13 shots. He finished with 14 saves.

Before the Capitals’ loss to the Wild (43-20-5), they suffered a 6-1 loss to Carolina on Monday. Vanecek gave up five goals in that game. The Capitals hoped their subsequent break would provide a needed reset for the long stretch ahead, but Sunday’s results weren’t promising.

Washington’s next game is Wednesday at home against Tampa Bay before it plays Saturday at Pittsburgh and Sunday at home against Boston.

“I think we just have to forget this game,” Ovechkin said. “Our last two games we didn’t play our best. We just have to move on. Next game is going to be big one.”

The Wild opened the scoring Sunday with Joel Eriksson Ek’s goal on a semi-breakaway 36 seconds into the game. Tyson Jost followed it up 1:01 later with his goal from the circle on an odd-man rush.

The Capitals played a bit better in the second period but conceded another goal 13:07 in when Eriksson Ek slid an unsecured puck under Vanecek’s pads. That made the score 3-0, and the groans from the crowd grew louder.

Most of the frustration might have been focused on Vanecek, who has allowed nine goals in his past two games. Washington opted not to trade for a veteran goaltender at the mid-March trade deadline and instead stuck with the inexperienced duo of Vanecek and Ilya Samsonov. With both struggling, the team could be facing another first-round playoff exit — if it holds on to its positioning as the second wild-card team in the Eastern Conference.

Advertisement

One positive for the Capitals is that they are getting healthier. Trevor van Riemsdyk and Nic Dowd both returned Sunday from injuries suffered March 18 against Carolina. Van Riemsdyk provides another anchor for a blue line that has struggled in recent games.

Here’s what else to know about the Capitals’ loss:

Larsson debuts

The Capitals acquired Johan Larsson at the trade deadline, and he finally made his debut against the Wild. Larsson had sports hernia surgery in early February and was on injured reserve when Washington traded for him two weeks ago.

Larsson slotted in on the fourth line next to Dowd and Hathaway. The Capitals are hoping Larsson will fill Carl Hagelin’s defensive-focused role on that line. Hagelin, who had eye surgery in early March, is still progressing and has been around the team in recent weeks. He is out indefinitely.

Larsson is a two-way player who can play wing or center. His first shift came after the Capitals were already down 2-0.

“I thought he was good,” Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette said. “He works hard. He competes. It’s hard to get a good evaluation on a game like tonight, but I thought he played good.”

McMichael a healthy scratch

With Larsson and Dowd both available, Washington was forced to make tough lineup decisions Sunday; it scratched Connor McMichael and Axel Jonsson-Fjallby.

McMichael was having an impressive late-season run for a rookie. His confidence was growing every game, and his speed and creativity allowed him to create offensive chances for his teammates. Laviolette started to play him more at center, McMichael thought he had found his stride, and his linemates were producing.

However, when the whole group is healthy, McMichael is still the odd man out down the middle. He’s behind Evgeny Kuznetsov, Nicklas Backstrom, Lars Eller and Dowd. The only player who could move to make way for McMichael at center would be Eller, who was briefly tested at wing last week.

Kaprizov finally meets Caps

Kirill Kaprizov, the Wild’s star, played his first career game against the Capitals. Kaprizov is a noted fan of Ovechkin, his fellow countryman. Kaprizov, 24, also named his cat, Kuzy, after Kuznetsov. Kaprizov began following Kuznetsov’s career after he won gold with Russia at the 2011 world junior championships.

Kaprizov’s affinity for Ovechkin was also on display at the All-Star Game. Kaprizov did his best Ovechkin imitation during the skills competition, wearing his jersey and yellow skate laces and then reacting to a goal with Ovechkin’s hot stick celebration.