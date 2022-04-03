Kosimbei finished in 45 minutes 15 seconds, tying the course record set by fellow Kenyan Allan Kiprono in 2012. It was Kosimbei’s first Cherry Blossom run and his first 10-mile run. He took an early lead but said he had to push himself through fatigue in the ninth mile.

Story continues below advertisement

“I was a bit tired, but I pushed, I tried,” Kosimbei said.

Advertisement

“Very happy with the performance — we came and got the job done,” Kosimbei’s coach and agent, Antony Scott, said. “There’s some more work to do in training, and we look forward to coming back in 2023 for an attempt at a faster course record.”

Behind Kosimbei: Wilfred Kimitei (45:43) and Shadrack Kimining (45:48) rounded out the all-Kenyan top three. Americans Futsum Zienasellassie (46:53) and Reid Buchanan (46:57) placed fourth and fifth. The next five finishers were all also American.

On the women’s side, Reston, Virginia’s Susanna Sullivan (52:32) became the first local runner since Baltimore’s Eleanor Simonsick in 1983 to win the women’s 10-mile race. Sullivan broke away from a pack of runners during the middle of the race and maintained her advantage the rest of the way.

Story continues below advertisement

“I felt like I was putting some distance on them,” Sullivan said. “I can tell … that I was accelerating a little, which surprised me. … In the last mile … it seemed like the energy was really picking up and I couldn’t tell if that was just because I was leading or I was being closed on.”

Advertisement

Sullivan has now finished this race seven times since 2013, but Sunday was her first finish above eighth place. The fifth-grade teacher at Fairfax County’s Haycock Elementary school noted that the Cherry Blossom race is one of the few achievements in her running career that will have an impact on her students.

“It’s huge, everyone knows [what] the Cherry Blossom is,” Sullivan said. “A lot of my time, my running means nothing to my kids … they don’t really get it, but a lot of their parents run this … so if I tell them I won Cherry Blossom that will mean something.”