Greeted by cheers and boos from the crowd, Kaepernick used the 15-minute display as “a chance, an opportunity” that he has rarely had over the last few years.

“I can help make you a better team, I can help you win games,” Kaepernick told WXYZ’s Jeanna Trotman, who asked what he would tell prospective teams. “I know right now the situation likely won’t allow me to come in, step into a starting role. I know I’ll be able to work my way to that though and show that very quickly.

“So to the teams that have questions, more than anything I would say I’d love to come in for a workout. I’d love to sit down with you and have that conversation about how I could help you be a better team.”

A second-round pick out of Nevada in the 2011 NFL draft, Kaepernick had a 69-game NFL career, leading San Francisco to the Super Bowl in which it lost to John Harbaugh’s Baltimore Ravens. During his six-year pro career, he completed 59.8 percent of 1,692 pass attempts for 72 touchdowns (with 30 interceptions) and more than 12,000 yards.

His career ended after he peacefully raised awareness of police brutality and racial inequality by taking a knee during the national anthem, drawing fiery criticism from Donald Trump and others. Under then-coach Chip Kelly, the 49ers finished the 2016 season with a 2-14 record, and Kaepernick and the team parted. The quarterback has remained unsigned since.

Kaepernick auditioned for talent evaluators at an Atlanta high school in 2019, but nothing came of the workout. A year later, Commissioner Roger Goodell said he would support Kaepernick’s return, but left the decision up to teams. “If he wants to resume his career in the NFL, then obviously it’s gonna take a team to make that decision,” Goodell told ESPN. “But I welcome that, support a club making that decision and encourage them to do that.”

In 2017, teams called Jim Harbaugh to inquire about his former quarterback.

“I’ll tell you the same thing I tell them: I think he’s an outstanding player and I think he’s a great competitor who has proven it in games and has the ability to be not only an NFL starter but a great NFL player,” he said at the time. “He’ll have a great career and be a great quarterback, win championships.”

On Saturday, Kaepernick echoed that message again, saying he “absolutely” could help an NFL team, and posed for photos with fans, signing autographs, before he left.