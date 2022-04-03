The 74-year-old Hall of Famer explained his past critiques of James after unveiling the NBA’s new Kareem Abdul-Jabbar trophy, which will be given annually to recognize a player’s work on social justice issues, during a ceremony at Crypto.com Arena before the Lakers hosted the Denver Nuggets. Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony was the inaugural recipient of the award, which the NBA said is meant to reflect Abdul-Jabbar’s “commitment to creating an equal and just society, leveling the playing field and ensuring that every child is free to dream.”

“I admire the things that [James] has done that have gotten all of our attention,” Abdul-Jabbar said, citing James’s “I Promise School” in Akron, Ohio. “Sending a whole school to college? Wow, that’s amazing. His thoughtfulness and willingness to back it up with his wallet, you’ve got to give him credit for that. I’m not throwing stones. I just wish he would — some of the things he’s done, he should be embarrassed about.

“Some of the things that he’s done and said are really beneath him, as far as I can see, and some of the great things that he’s done. He’s standing on both sides of the fence almost.”

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar says he’d be willing to meet Lakers’ LeBron James to discuss their differences on issues like vaccine advocacy: “I admire the things he’s done… Sending a whole school to college, wow, that’s amazing… Some of the things he’s done he should be embarrassed by.” pic.twitter.com/0QlNMNUXit — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) April 3, 2022

While Abdul-Jabbar starred in an NBA public service announcement in January 2021 that encouraged covid-19 vaccination, James was initially reluctant to get the shot and said last September that it was “not my job” to publicly support national vaccination efforts.

Last December, James shared a social media meme that compared covid-19 to the common cold and flu. Abdul-Jabbar criticized James’s Instagram post in an essay, saying that the meme was “uninformed” and “encouraged vaccine hesitancy.” James said at the time that he had no response to Abdul-Jabbar’s criticism and that he was “trying to figure this pandemic out.”

On a less weighty subject, Abdul-Jabbar took James to task for doing a “stupid, childish” dance during a December 2021 game that “disrespect[ed] the other team.”

Abdul-Jabbar explained Sunday that “there’s absolutely a higher expectation” for James given he has spoken “quite forcefully and eloquently” on several issues of importance, including education, voting rights reform and police brutality. In December 2020, Abdul-Jabbar penned a complimentary essay when James was named Sports Illustrated’s “Sportsman of the Year.”

The two basketball stars have met briefly, Abdul-Jabbar said, but they have not spoken at length about covid-19, vaccination advocacy or other points of contention.

“I wouldn’t mind doing it if he would want to take the time,” said Abdul-Jabbar, who retired in 1989. “I’ve definitely got the time.”

Despite the Lakers’ struggles this season, James has moved into second place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list behind Abdul-Jabbar. James, who has 37,062 points, is on track to pass Abdul-Jabbar’s record of 38,387 next season. Abdul-Jabbar said that the well-chronicled chase had no bearing on his feelings toward James.

“I’m all for him doing it,” Abdul-Jabbar said. “There’s no envy there.”