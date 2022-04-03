“It was just a miscommunication overall internally,” Watson told The Washington Post on Saturday. “Major League Baseball had sent some stuff out and it wasn’t really clear how it was stated, so once we got to the bottom of it and understood how the rule works, we just rectified the situation and made sure we returned all the funds to the kids right away and we’re still finishing that up right now.”

What was the miscommunication?

“In the past, before I got this job, they were able to collect dues,” Watson answered. “Something happened during the pandemic, they stopped the dues and not knowing where we were this year, coming into a new year and everything is back open again, so it was just literally a miscommunication somewhere on one side of the house to the other side of the house.”

And how do Watson and the Nationals balance tradition with being mindful of minor league players’ financial situations? (Those players are not paid during spring training and have not received a check since last September).

“Again, you got to realize, we’re trying to do what’s in the best interest of our players all the time,” Watson said. “Whether they’re getting paid or not getting paid, we’re not charging dues, we haven’t been charging dues. This is like a one time thing that got misconstrued somehow.”

Many of the Nationals’ minor league players were frustrated by the notice to pay dues. Five of them spoke about the matter under the condition of anonymity to avoid any repercussions as they try TO advance through the system. One player said he didn’t rush to pay dues and was never hassled for them. Another noticed clubhouse attendants regularly reminding players to send their money in.

Among the many uses for clubhouse dues, which varied by team, they were pooled to tip clubhouse attendants and buy snacks. In the previous collective bargaining agreement, signed in 2017, clubhouse dues were banned at the major league level. Then in November 2020, MLB did the same for minor leaguers, once a canceled minors season put even more financial stress on them. Minor leaguers are not represented by the MLB players’ union.

During spring training, the Nationals provided housing, two meals (breakfast and lunch) and a $25 food voucher every day for minor leaguers. Lamenting the clubhouse dues, one player said it would basically cancel out a dinner voucher on the day he decided to pay. Minor league camp ended this weekend, as players headed to begin the season with the Class AAA Rochester Red Wings, Class AA Harrisburg Senators, high-Class A Wilmington Blue Rocks and low-Class A Fredericksburg Nationals.

“We are pleased that the Nationals moved quickly to rectify this situation,” Harry Marino of Advocates for Minor Leaguers said in a statement. “Minor leaguers make poverty-level wages and have not received a paycheck since last September; they should not be required to pay the salaries of team employees under any circumstances. This incident further illustrates all professional baseball players should have a seat at the table to discuss their working conditions. Until that day comes, our organization will continue to hold MLB teams publicly accountable for their treatment of Minor Leaguers, as we have promised.”

What’s the latest on Victor Robles’s contract situation for 2022? Robles and the Nationals agreed to terms on a one-year deal Sunday, avoiding salary arbitration for the 24-year-old center fielder. Robles was the team’s only arbitration-eligible player who didn’t agree to a deal before the deadline to exchange figures on March 23. And though Mike Rizzo is typically a “file and trial” general manager — meaning he takes players to a hearing if figures are exchanged — he did not stick to that with Robles. Robles was asking for $2.1 million while the Nationals counted at $1.6 million. His 2022 salary was not immediately known Sunday afternoon.

How about Andrew Stevenson after he was outrighted to the minors Saturday? Stevenson declined free agency and accepted his assignment with the Class AAA Rochester Red Wings, the team announced. Stevenson had the choice because he was arbitration-eligible for the first time this winter. By deciding to stay with Washington, he will make the full $850,000 salary he agreed on in November. Had he tested free agency, the Nationals would have been responsible for a fraction of that while Stevenson likely looked for a minor league deal.

And since the club’s outfield depth is thin — and even thinner after outrighting Stevenson to AAA — there’s a solid chance he is still needed this season. Yadiel Hernandez is in line to start this year as the fourth outfielder behind Lane Thomas, Robles and Juan Soto. Other options include Dee Strange-Gordon, who figures to make the team as an infield/outfield utility man; Donovan Casey, acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Max Scherzer/Trea Turner deal last July; and Yasel Antuna, who only converted from shortstop to corner outfield this past fall.