Nelson Cruz, jogging from third base, watched as Riley Adams started to round second, Cruz’s voice broke right through the silence: “Send him! Send him!” His teammates chuckled. Then, Adams got closer to third. “Go home!”

As Adams slowed rounding third, Cruz looked at him and said with a smirk and then a smile, “Boring.” His teammates continued to laugh.

Locker room culture and veteran leadership are hard to measure, but if you brought your ruler to the Nationals clubhouse, the practice field, or the batting cage, Cruz wouldn’t be a bad place to start.

The Nationals certainly brought in the 41-year-old Cruz for his offense; the towering the 6-foot-2, 230-pounder has mashed at least 30 home runs in every 162-game season since 2014, and since turning 40, he has hit 48 home runs — only Barry Bonds, Carlton Fisk, Darrell Evans, Dave Winfield and Carl Yastrzemski have hit more after that age.

But Cruz’s bubbly, yet even-keeled presence could mean even more to a clubhouse of young, unproven players in search of new leaders after Max Scherzer was traded and Ryan Zimmerman retired.

“If Nelson Cruz is in the box, everyone stops across America. Everyone knows who that guy is,” first baseman Josh Bell said. “So it’s cool when you see that guy in your clubhouse, when you see that guy wearing the same uniform, you see that guy in the same lineup. It’s a respect thing … I wouldn’t say it’s like an aura but it is.

“He earned that, and it takes years and years and years and thousands of games in this league to earn that. But he’s definitely got it.”

But before developing into the respected clubhouse vet, before hitting the first of his 449 career home runs, before making seven All-Star appearances, Cruz was a quiet, unproven prospect trying to stick in the major leagues and navigate a major league clubhouse.

The atmosphere of a big league locker room was different when Cruz made his debut in 2005. Veterans were more vocal, he said, and as a young player, “it was difficult to be yourself back then.” So a naturally outgoing Cruz didn’t speak much in the majors as he moved between the Milwaukee Brewers and Texas Rangers’ Class AAA affiliates and the majors.

It wasn’t until 2009, when he cracked the Rangers roster to stay, that his true personality was on display.

“When I came up, I always said, when I had my chance to run a clubhouse, I’ll make sure the young guys, the guys who come up, they feel welcome,” Cruz said. “They [can] feel like this is their home, and they can be themselves; and don’t be like me the first few years.”

Former Rangers third baseman Michael Young remembers the quiet version of Cruz from when he was sent to the Rangers with Carlos Lee at the trade deadline by the Brewers.

Cruz’s strong arm from the outfield was obvious immediately, and at the plate, he was “launching balls” when he got called up in 2006, according to Young. But Cruz was inconsistent as he searched for his swing in the majors and jockeyed between time at Class AAA Oklahoma and in Texas. Young didn’t know him well for the first few years because he was so quiet, but it didn’t take long for Cruz to earn his teammates’ respect.

“We knew that he was killing AAA. We knew he was trying to figure out a way to be consistent in the big leagues, but there’s a ton of fight to Nellie,” Young said. “And that’s one thing that a lot of the guys respected.

“He really, really wanted it, and as we got to know him a little better, we were pulling for him.”

Cruz said in his introductory news conference with the Nationals that Young taught him how to be a leader in the clubhouse; Young said he learned a lot from Cruz once he finally cracked the roster in 2009.

Young and his teammates came to see a side of Cruz they haven’t before, what Young described as “the perfect guy for our locker room,” balancing an outgoing side inside the clubhouse with a competitive edge outside of it.

In the locker room, Cruz cracked jokes with his teammates and even his family. Nelson’s dad frequently came into the locker room and walked locker to locker, introducing himself to his son’s teammates and getting to know them. When Cruz took batting practice or worked out, he often returned to find his dad sitting in his locker, mouth open and head back, asleep.

“I remember [Young] and [Ian] Kinsler always made fun of me,” Cruz joked.

Cruz’s career took off. He was named a first-time All-Star in 2009 and hit 81 home runs over the next three seasons, becoming an important part of back-to-back World Series teams in 2010 and 2011.

The camaraderie in the locker room, mixed with the team’s talent, made those teams successful, and Young says Cruz added to that. And quickly, Cruz developed into one of the go-to leaders in the clubhouse. The development from a young call-up to an All-Star leader made Young proud.

“Leadership happens organically,” Young said. “You can’t force it. You can’t put up a phony front. You’ve got to just be yourself. And I think guys tend to gravitate towards Nelly.”

The Nationals are Cruz’s seventh MLB team, and he’ll become the veteran voice again — even though it’s not a role he actively seeks out.

“I guess it’s a part of my job now,” Cruz said with a smile, before letting out a chuckle. “Everywhere I go … they give me the role. so I embrace it.”

Why does he seem to get this role no matter where he goes?

“I’ve been doing this …” Cruz pauses, then smiles again. “Well, once you’re old, also, that plays another factor to taking that role.”

But this is a modern clubhouse, according to Cruz, different from the one he entered into in 2005. Now, younger players can take the reins, too. Cruz says Juan Soto is already a leader in the clubhouse, and he foresees Victor Robles and Keibert Ruiz becoming those kinds of voices as well.

Martinez said he has seen players such as Soto understand their role as leaders and believes the young player’s growth into clubhouse voices will benefit the team in the long run.

“For me, the best clubhouses I've ever been in as a player, we ran the clubhouse,” Martinez said. “As I became a veteran, we knew exactly how you know how to run the clubhouse.

“I’m going to love having [Cruz] around in our clubhouse because, as I always say, I lean towards the veterans to voice their opinions in the clubhouse.”

Cruz’s fingerprints are already being left over camp. In the locker room, he jokes with Alcides Escobar and Ehire Adrianza in the corner by their lockers. On the field, he helps Erick Fedde not tip his pitching one day and gives Bell hitting tips as they shag flyballs on another.

Even after he’s done four media interviews on a Wednesday afternoon, he walks up to the Nationals’ head of communications in the clubhouse and says “You got anything else for me?”

All the while, Cruz goes through his daily exercises and workouts with trainers and massage therapists to get his body in the right place before he starts each day. Bell called him a “machine” who does “virtually the same thing every day.”

For Cruz, that’s by design.