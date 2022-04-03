Breaking: South Carolina defeats U-Conn. to win its second NCAA women’s basketball title.

The top-seeded Gamecocks triumphed over the No. 2 Huskies in the tournament final in Minneapolis. It’s the second national championship for South Carolina Coach Dawn Staley, who also led the Gamecocks to the title in 2017. The Huskies lost for the first time in 12 national championship game appearances.

This is a developing story and will be updated.