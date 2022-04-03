What to read about college basketball

Men’s bracket | Women’s bracket

Women’s championship game: Dawn Staley was a great player. She might be an even better coach.

Mike Krzyzewski’s last game: Coach K’s career ends with joy and agony in college basketball Armageddon

Tar Heels March on: North Carolina’s dream is Duke’s nightmare in epic Final Four game

Jayhawks make statement: Kansas fends off Villanova to reach national title game

One day, two title games: How the NCAA women’s Final Four was born

NIL and women’s basketball: Why women’s players are in great position to earn money